Eagle Valley Publishing Purchases Northern Nevada-Based Publications
Carson City, NV, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Jan. 1, Eagle Valley Publishing acquired from Pacific Publishing Company the assets of the Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, the Lahontan Valley News and Northern Nevada Business Weekly.
Nevada News Group, a division of Eagle Valley Publishing, will operate the publications and its entities.
Eagle Valley Publishing was founded in Carson City by Adam Trumble in 2023. Trumble, the editor of the Appeal and current operations director for the publications, is a Carson City resident.
“Eagle Valley Publishing is excited to continue the long-storied tradition of quality journalism through these publications,” Trumble said. “The community publications will continue their mission of providing high-quality journalism and accurate news and information pertinent to their communities. The top-notch group of individuals are committed to this mission.”
Trumble continued: “Pacific Publishing Company is a first-class operation. We thank President Peter Bernhard for his leadership the past five years. We were able to continue to thrive under his leadership, while navigating moving operations and a global pandemic.”
The 29 employees of Nevada News Group will continue employment with Eagle Valley Publishing.
“I feel lucky to have the opportunity to continue to provide news and information to our communities,” Trumble said. “The employees all know and understand the uniqueness of the Sierra Nevada. We all live, work and play in our region. We all know first-hand the importance of what we do daily and the impact we make on our communities.”
Pacific Publishing Company will continue to own and operate the Great Basin Sun in Winnemucca, along with the Nevada Rancher. Pacific Publishing Company also owns a division of publications in Seattle.
Pacific Publishing Company purchased the Nevada News Group publications from Swift Communications in 2019.
The Carson City-based Nevada Appeal will celebrate its 160th year in 2025. It was started as The Carson Daily Appeal, which was first published on May 16, 1865. It was founded by E.F. McElwain, J. Barrett and Marshall Robinson.
The Record-Courier (Gardnerville, Nev.) was born in April 1904 when crosstown rivals The Courier and the Gardnerville Record merged after the Record burned down. The Record was founded in 1898. The Courier was founded in 1875 as the Carson Valley News in Genoa and renamed after it was purchased in 1880.
The Lahontan Valley News (Fallon, Nev.) was founded in 1903 by Burt Hanson.
The Northern Nevada Business Weekly published its first edition on Aug. 5, 2002. Combined, the publications have been in business for nearly 450 years.
The publications of the Nevada News Group won more than 60 awards during the 2024 Nevada Press Association contest.
Adam Trumble
775-882-2111
nevadaappeal.com
Adam Trumble
775-882-2111
nevadaappeal.com
