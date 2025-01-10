Macro Vision Films Family Drama Series, Blended is All-Set to Make Its Pilot Premiere in Florida on March 1, 2025
Award-Winning Orlando Filmmaker, Writer & Director Ranelle Golden and Executive Producer Lanee Blaise proudly present the Premiere of the Family Drama Series, Blended, a unifying and relevant story of the power of love and family in the midst of tragedy, produced by Macro Vision Films.
Orlando, FL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Executive Producers Lanee Blaise and Ranelle Golden of Macro Vision Films proudly announced that the Pilot Premiere event of their upcoming Family Drama Series titled "Blended" will be held in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Tickets are now available for friends and family, and all attendees will also receive a keepsake poster. Offering an exclusive screening of the pilot episode of this exciting new show., the 90-minute event will start at 7:00 PM EST and its venue is Orlando Premiere 14 Fashion Square Mall.
"Over a decade of friendship between two couples is challenged when the white couple suffers a tragic accident and the black couple steps in as guardians of their 6 year old, white Goddaughter,” remarked Ranelle Golden, the Award-Winning Director and Creator of Blended. “This show is all about love, family, and faith, and it extends beyond these themes to touch the emotions of the viewing audience,” she added. The project is particularly close to her heart due to the unifying message and relevance of the Blended storyline today.
The series pilot was written by Ranelle Golden, Shawn Golden and Lanee Blaise. It stars Nimi Adokiye, Chelsea Gilson, Caleb Radcliffe and Troy D. Williams. The pilot was shot by Josh Valentin, a rising star in his own right, working for clients all around the world.
Ranelle Golden and Lanee Blaise have also teamed up on a film project, Rekindled For Christmas, which will be promoted with a sneak speak at scenes from the film on March 1 during the Blended premiere.
