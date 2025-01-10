New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Lenexa, Kansas
Lenexa, KS, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brand new development of Smart Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Kansas. The facility is located at 8600 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS 66219. This facility is comprised of 695 units totaling 91,440 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Lenexa, Summerhill, Pointe West, Maple Falls and Brookwood Place.
Smart Storage Lenexa LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of December 10, 2024.
They are also excited to welcome their very first tenant, Jim Pace, who recently rented a unit at the facility. Jim’s choice to store with them marks the beginning of what they hope will be a strong and supportive relationship with the Lenexa community.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 8600 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS 66219, contact their office at 913-404-9377 or visit online at smartstoragelenexa.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions in the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Smart Storage Lenexa LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of December 10, 2024.
They are also excited to welcome their very first tenant, Jim Pace, who recently rented a unit at the facility. Jim’s choice to store with them marks the beginning of what they hope will be a strong and supportive relationship with the Lenexa community.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 8600 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS 66219, contact their office at 913-404-9377 or visit online at smartstoragelenexa.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions in the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage ManagementContact
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Multimedia
Categories