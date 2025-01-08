New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Franklin Park, Illinois
Franklin Park, IL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Absolute Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Illinois. The facility is located at 9501 West Grand Avenue Franklin Park, IL 60131. This facility is comprised of 397 units totaling 32,776 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Franklin Park, Northlake, River Grove and Broadview.
Heidner Family, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of December 4, 2024.
If you would like to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 9501 West Grand Avenue Franklin Park, IL 60131, contact their office at (847) 451-2200, or visit online at absolutestoragefranklinpark.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
