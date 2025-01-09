Stanley L. Hinton Selected as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Fayettesville, GA, January 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stanley L. Hinton of Fayetteville, Georgia has been selected as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. An esteemed member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Hinton was also honored with a Professional of the Year award for 2024.
About Stanley L. Hinton
Stanley L. Hinton is a Radiation Therapist with Grady Health System located in Atlanta, Georgia. He specializes in treating cancer patients with True Beam therapy.
Stanley earned his A.S. in Medical Radiologic Technology/ Radiation Therapist, CVCC, and is affiliated with A.S.R.T. When he is not working, he enjoys doing yard work, working out, and walking.
For more information visit www.gradyhealth.org.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
