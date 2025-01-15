Telliant Systems Sponsors the AgeTech Atlanta CES Innovation Showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas
Telliant Systems supports AgeTech Atlanta's mission to further technology innovations for the aging community.
Alpharetta, GA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Age Tech Atlanta, led by Jeff Gray, is a close-knit community of Atlanta-based innovators who are committed to changing the definition and experience of aging. The group is comprised of startup founders, industry mavericks, educators, researchers and influencers in the fields of age tech, elder care, and longevity.
AgeTech Atlanta started as a local networking group three years ago. Since that time, they expanded their goals and is now the fastest-growing AgeTech community in North America, with hubs in Colorado, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Toronto, and Washington, DC; the ecosystem is growing strong.
“Partnering with AgeTech Atlanta aligns perfectly with our mission," shares Seth Narayanan, CEO of Telliant Systems. "We’re excited to support innovators advancing technology to help aging communities and inspired by the energy and dedication Jeff Gray brings to this ecosystem. Sponsoring the AgeTech Atlanta Innovation Showcase at CES allows us to amplify the message that technology is for everyone and critically needed. As technology continues to evolve beyond business applications, AgeTech Atlanta’s impact and programs are more essential than ever."
CES AgeTech Atlanta Innovation Showcase
January 7-10, 2025 Venetian Expo Level 2, Halls A-D Booth #54600.
“We are excited to support Jeff Gray's mission with AgeTech Atlanta," says Kathleen Narayanan, CFO and co-founder of Telliant Systems. "The impact of the technology innovators nurtured by this ecosystem will be profound and resonate throughout the aging community for years to come."
About Telliant Systems, Inc.
Based in Alpharetta, GA, Telliant Systems provides a comprehensive range of software development services to clients across North America and worldwide. Telliant specializes in custom software product development, including product strategy, software design, application development, quality assurance/testing, and application management. As a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, Telliant supports various platforms such as Microsoft .NET and Java/2EE, utilizing open-source technologies like Linux, PHP, and MySQL. Our expert teams deliver web, enterprise, and mobile applications, including iOS and Android solutions. Telliant clients benefit from a skilled, multi-disciplinary team with a proven track record of delivering successful, impactful solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.telliant.com/.
