Author Paul Martin's New Audiobook, "Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina," Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover the Power of Connection and Faith

Recent audiobook release “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina” from Audiobook Network author Paul Martin is a stirring novel that centers around Thomas Strongtree, who discovers a pack of juvenile police records at a local flea market. Inspired by this find, Thomas tracks down the former detainees to discover how their lives have turned out in adulthood.