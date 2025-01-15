Author Paul Martin's New Audiobook, "Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina," Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover the Power of Connection and Faith
Recent audiobook release “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina” from Audiobook Network author Paul Martin is a stirring novel that centers around Thomas Strongtree, who discovers a pack of juvenile police records at a local flea market. Inspired by this find, Thomas tracks down the former detainees to discover how their lives have turned out in adulthood.
Mentor, OH, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Martin, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, has completed his new audiobook, “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina”: follows one man who, after purchasing a pack of juvenile-arrest booking cards at a flea market, meets the young people years later as adults and discovers their individual life stories.
After graduating from Case Western Reserve as an English major, author Paul Martin spent the last forty-four years fixing bicycles, making violins, restoring furniture, assisting patients as a nurse’s aide, writing hospice life journals, and collecting stories. As a Third Order Franciscan, he has used the Lectio Divina and Ignatian meditation to listen to God. Married for over forty years, he and his wife have two grown children and three grandchildren.
“At a flea market one Saturday morning, Thomas Strongtree, a retired woodworker, buys a pack of police-arrest fingerprint cards and mug shots for teenagers detained during the 1970s, '80s, and '90s,” writes Martin. “As a man who always followed the rules and now battles creeping regret in his later years, Strongtree wonders how their lives may have differed from his own. The ‘youthful offenders’ would now be adults, and he wants to meet them.
“A lawyer warns Strongtree the project could be dangerous. ‘If one of those guys turns out to be a judge or a minister, you'd be looking at a world of hurt for the rest of your life.’
“Strongtree does it anyway, and as he talks to the young people, now adults, he hears life stories that echo and expand upon the great parables of the Bible. When his activities threaten to drop him into a legal hornet's nest, he uses knowledge gleaned from a wise police patrolman who resembles the Bible's rich young man and touched all of the young people's lives.
“From a meeting with a school superintendent in New Jersey to an unforgettable conversation one afternoon and evening on Lake Chautauqua to an encounter with an eighty-one-year-old woman aerospace engineer, this book will leave readers reflecting on their own struggles, triumphs, regrets, and joys as they journey alongside Strongtree on his exceptional quest.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Paul Martin’s new audiobook is a compelling account that explores the profound connection shared between even complete strangers, regardless of their background and history. Character-driven and emotionally stirring, “Blessed Memorial” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Blessed Memorial: Imaginings from Lectio Divina” by Paul Martin through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
