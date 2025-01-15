Author John D. McMickle's New Audiobook, “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery,” is a Gripping Mystery Offering a Modern Take on the Classic Noir Genre
Recent audiobook release “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery” from Audiobook Network author John D. McMickle is a thrilling tale set in a world dominated by cryptocurrencies that follows private eye Milt Bruckner as he investigates a stolen and erased script. Along the way, Bruckner will have to navigate intrigue from both government agents and anarchist groups.
Washington, DC, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John D. McMickle has completed his new audiobook, “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery”: an enthralling narrative that offers a modern twist on the noir genre, set against the backdrop of a futuristic world where traditional finance has collapsed, and digital currencies reign supreme.
“In the year 2050, the world has experienced a near total economic collapse, destroying the global monetary system,” writes McMickle. “After years of struggle, a new form of exchange arose: cryptocurrencies called scripts, digital IOUs centrally managed through programs called blockchains. And the ambitious Proctors, who control the blocks, restlessly seek to expand their power.
“Milt Bruckner investigates blocks to counter fraud and is struggling to keep his script-chasing business afloat when a mysterious woman enters his establishment in need of his help. Joy Hanford’s script has not only been stolen but wiped from the blockchain database. This problem is unheard of and can only be resolved by Milt, or so he hopes. He needs the large commission to keep his business afloat and afford to pay his tech whiz researcher, Judith.
“From New Chicago to Mexico City, Milt is thrust into intrigue from all angles. He must evade government agents who think he’s a suspect, is forced to work with Python, a secretive anarchist group that claims to want free enterprise blockchain, and all the while still trying to undercover what really happened to Joy’s script.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author John D. McMickle’s new audiobook merges the gritty elements of classic noir with the high-tech intrigue of the cryptocurrency world, creating a gripping and immersive experience that is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of audiences. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Block” promises to engage fans of detective fiction and speculative technology, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery” by John D. McMickle through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“In the year 2050, the world has experienced a near total economic collapse, destroying the global monetary system,” writes McMickle. “After years of struggle, a new form of exchange arose: cryptocurrencies called scripts, digital IOUs centrally managed through programs called blockchains. And the ambitious Proctors, who control the blocks, restlessly seek to expand their power.
“Milt Bruckner investigates blocks to counter fraud and is struggling to keep his script-chasing business afloat when a mysterious woman enters his establishment in need of his help. Joy Hanford’s script has not only been stolen but wiped from the blockchain database. This problem is unheard of and can only be resolved by Milt, or so he hopes. He needs the large commission to keep his business afloat and afford to pay his tech whiz researcher, Judith.
“From New Chicago to Mexico City, Milt is thrust into intrigue from all angles. He must evade government agents who think he’s a suspect, is forced to work with Python, a secretive anarchist group that claims to want free enterprise blockchain, and all the while still trying to undercover what really happened to Joy’s script.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author John D. McMickle’s new audiobook merges the gritty elements of classic noir with the high-tech intrigue of the cryptocurrency world, creating a gripping and immersive experience that is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of audiences. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Block” promises to engage fans of detective fiction and speculative technology, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery” by John D. McMickle through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories