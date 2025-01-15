Author John D. McMickle's New Audiobook, “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery,” is a Gripping Mystery Offering a Modern Take on the Classic Noir Genre

Recent audiobook release “The Block: A Cryptocurrency Private Eye Mystery” from Audiobook Network author John D. McMickle is a thrilling tale set in a world dominated by cryptocurrencies that follows private eye Milt Bruckner as he investigates a stolen and erased script. Along the way, Bruckner will have to navigate intrigue from both government agents and anarchist groups.