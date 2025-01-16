Author Robert Poindexter's New Audiobook, “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life,” Challenges Listeners to Embrace Empowerment and Transform Their Lives

Recent audiobook release “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life” from Audiobook Network author Robert Poindexter invites listeners to reassess their life's trajectory and reclaim their power through conscious choices. This thought-provoking audiobook explores the illusion of having no options and emphasizes that every circumstance is a result of our decisions.