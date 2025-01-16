Author Robert Poindexter's New Audiobook, “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life,” Challenges Listeners to Embrace Empowerment and Transform Their Lives
Recent audiobook release “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life” from Audiobook Network author Robert Poindexter invites listeners to reassess their life's trajectory and reclaim their power through conscious choices. This thought-provoking audiobook explores the illusion of having no options and emphasizes that every circumstance is a result of our decisions.
Quincy, WA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert Poindexter, a pastor at the Quincy Community Church for over twenty years until retirement, as well as a community service specialist for Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington, has completed his new audiobook, “Who Do You Think You Are?: Retaking Control of Our Life”: a compelling work that delves into the core of personal empowerment, urging listeners to confront the misconception that their lives are governed solely by external circumstances and take control of their destinies by recognizing and exercising their inherent ability to make choices.
“How is your life working out so far?” writes Poindexter. “Is it what you wanted, or not? Have your experiences consisted of ongoing circumstances over which you had no control? Therefore, the only choices you could possibly have made were the ones you made because you had to; they were all that were available to you. We will even verbalize, ‘I had to do it, I had no choice.’ Our having no choice is just not true. Everything happening to us is the result of our choices.
“If we choose to be victims of circumstances--it's our choice. You see, circumstances happen to all of us; it's what you do with them that makes all the difference. You see, it's within every one of our present abilities to choose different paths for our lives. Even Jesus said, ‘Open your minds.’ We must become aware, each of things working out in our life is the result of a decision to choose a different path.
“So what will yours be? It's your choice to be victimized by your circumstance of life, or not. What will you do?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Robert Poindexter’s new audiobook is an engaging book that emphasizes the importance of expanding one’s awareness and recognizing the power listeners possess to change their lives. By acknowledging that one’s current situations are the outcomes of our own choices, listeners are invited to explore new possibilities and make deliberate decisions to alter their paths to break free from the mindset of victimhood and embrace the potential to alter their lives.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Who Do You Think You Are? Retaking Control of Our Life” by Robert Poindexter through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
