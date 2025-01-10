Judith E. Grey Honored as a VIP in the Winter 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Pembrook Pines, FL, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Judith E. Grey of Pembroke Pines, Florida, has been recognized as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Grey will be included in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Judith E. Grey
Grey is an educator at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where she focuses on teaching English to both children and adults. Her work encompasses teaching EFC courses and delivering public speaking presentations at schools and churches. Grey's professional expertise includes children's empowerment and public speaking.
Grey holds a Ph.D. from Saint Thomas University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
