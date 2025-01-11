Connext Honored as IOT Case Study of the Year
Atlanta, GA, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Connext was named IOT Case Study of the Year at the 2024 Industry Insights IoT Awards. Connext was selected for this accolade due to its design and implementation of IOT solutions in healthcare. Connext helps solve real-world problems through the design and implementation of IOT solutions. Utilized in healthcare, Connext solutions drive hygiene compliance and safety for staff and patients, thereby reducing insurance and claim costs.
Connext’s case study highlighted innovative work in helping a leading healthcare provider in the Atlanta-Metro area achieve hygiene compliance. The IOT project involved deploying 7,500 IOT-enabled soap tray sensors that provide real-time monitoring of hand hygiene practices, streamlining compliance tracking and significantly reducing healthcare-associated infections HAIs. The solution improves patient safety, optimizes resource management with automated refill alerts, and provides actionable usage analytics.
"Connext is incredibly proud to be recognized as the IoT Case Study of the Year. At the heart of everything Connext does is the belief that technology should make a real difference in people’s lives, and this award shows how powerful IoT can be in improving care and return on investment. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our clients and our team's dedication—together, Connext is making a lasting impact." – Craig Chumley, CEO, Connext
"With relationships across the IoT and high-tech industry, we witness groundbreaking innovations every day. Connext truly stands out in its field," said IoT Marketing CMO Tiffani Neilson. "Connext’s dedication to advancing IoT technology through the design and deployment of IOT solutions in healthcare is an inspiration to the entire industry."
Presented by IoT Marketing as part of the Industry Insights Webinars virtual event series, the Industry Insights IoT Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and achievement in the IoT industry, honoring companies and individuals who are shaping the future of connected technology. All award nominations were evaluated by the IoT Marketing team, with the winners selected through a public vote.
About Connext
Headquartered in Atlanta, Connext's vision is to be known as the most trusted technology deployment partner in North America. We focus on trust because, as a service company, our people make us successful. Our team at Connext has deployed over 1M+ devices for 100+ enterprise customers and proudly serves as the deployment partner of choice for many of the largest national chains and multi-site retailers across the country. Connext has expertise in managing and deploying network infrastructure, point-of-sale systems (POS), 5G, IoT, security, digital signage, and more. Connext is a people-centric company focusing on excellence for our customers and employees. For more information, visit teamconnext.com.
About IoT Marketing
IoT Marketing is a comprehensive digital agency specializing in IoT, AI, and cybersecurity sectors. With expertise in market research, content creation, graphic design, and virtual event production, the company provides end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to amplify brand visibility and drive growth. The company's global thought leadership platform hosts events like the Green Things Summit, Intelligent Thinking AI Summit, and Summit of Things, attracting over 82,000 attendees from 120 countries, with 60% holding director-level roles or higher. With over 100 live events to date, IoT Marketing connects tech innovators with decision-makers, providing actionable insights, lead generation, and high-impact networking opportunities. For more information, visit IoTMktg.com.
Connext’s case study highlighted innovative work in helping a leading healthcare provider in the Atlanta-Metro area achieve hygiene compliance. The IOT project involved deploying 7,500 IOT-enabled soap tray sensors that provide real-time monitoring of hand hygiene practices, streamlining compliance tracking and significantly reducing healthcare-associated infections HAIs. The solution improves patient safety, optimizes resource management with automated refill alerts, and provides actionable usage analytics.
"Connext is incredibly proud to be recognized as the IoT Case Study of the Year. At the heart of everything Connext does is the belief that technology should make a real difference in people’s lives, and this award shows how powerful IoT can be in improving care and return on investment. This wouldn’t have been possible without the trust of our clients and our team's dedication—together, Connext is making a lasting impact." – Craig Chumley, CEO, Connext
"With relationships across the IoT and high-tech industry, we witness groundbreaking innovations every day. Connext truly stands out in its field," said IoT Marketing CMO Tiffani Neilson. "Connext’s dedication to advancing IoT technology through the design and deployment of IOT solutions in healthcare is an inspiration to the entire industry."
Presented by IoT Marketing as part of the Industry Insights Webinars virtual event series, the Industry Insights IoT Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and achievement in the IoT industry, honoring companies and individuals who are shaping the future of connected technology. All award nominations were evaluated by the IoT Marketing team, with the winners selected through a public vote.
About Connext
Headquartered in Atlanta, Connext's vision is to be known as the most trusted technology deployment partner in North America. We focus on trust because, as a service company, our people make us successful. Our team at Connext has deployed over 1M+ devices for 100+ enterprise customers and proudly serves as the deployment partner of choice for many of the largest national chains and multi-site retailers across the country. Connext has expertise in managing and deploying network infrastructure, point-of-sale systems (POS), 5G, IoT, security, digital signage, and more. Connext is a people-centric company focusing on excellence for our customers and employees. For more information, visit teamconnext.com.
About IoT Marketing
IoT Marketing is a comprehensive digital agency specializing in IoT, AI, and cybersecurity sectors. With expertise in market research, content creation, graphic design, and virtual event production, the company provides end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to amplify brand visibility and drive growth. The company's global thought leadership platform hosts events like the Green Things Summit, Intelligent Thinking AI Summit, and Summit of Things, attracting over 82,000 attendees from 120 countries, with 60% holding director-level roles or higher. With over 100 live events to date, IoT Marketing connects tech innovators with decision-makers, providing actionable insights, lead generation, and high-impact networking opportunities. For more information, visit IoTMktg.com.
Contact
ConnextContact
Alicia Picard
678-578-7903
teamconnext.com
Alicia Picard
678-578-7903
teamconnext.com
Categories