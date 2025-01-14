Oppenheim Law Elevates Geoffrey Sherman to Named Partner and Changes Firm Name to Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A.

Oppenheim Law announces the promotion of Geoffrey E. Sherman to named partner, effective January 1, 2025. The firm will now be known as Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. doing business as Oppenheim Law. With over fifteen years at the firm, Geoffrey has played a pivotal role in its growth, specializing in real estate and business law. The name change reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing its talented team and its dedication to providing exceptional legal services.