Oppenheim Law Elevates Geoffrey Sherman to Named Partner and Changes Firm Name to Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A.
Oppenheim Law announces the promotion of Geoffrey E. Sherman to named partner, effective January 1, 2025. The firm will now be known as Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. doing business as Oppenheim Law. With over fifteen years at the firm, Geoffrey has played a pivotal role in its growth, specializing in real estate and business law. The name change reflects the firm's commitment to recognizing its talented team and its dedication to providing exceptional legal services.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oppenheim & Pilelsky, P.A., also known as Oppenheim Law, is pleased to announce that Geoffrey E. Sherman has become a named partner of the firm. Effective January 1, 2025, the firm will be known as Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A.
Geoffrey Sherman has been an integral part of the firm for over a decade, contributing significantly to its growth and success. He began his career at Oppenheim Law in 2007 as a law clerk and has since risen through the ranks due to his dedication, expertise, and leadership. Geoffrey's practice focuses on real estate and business law. He is known for his strategic thinking and commitment to achieving the best outcomes for his clients.
"We are thrilled to welcome Geoffrey as a named partner," said Roy Oppenheim, co-founder of the firm. "His commitment to excellence and his innovative approach to legal practice have profoundly impacted our firm. We look forward to continuing to achieve great things together."
Geoffrey Sherman added, "I am honored to become a named partner at Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. This firm has been my professional home since the beginning of my legal career. I am excited to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional legal services and achieve outstanding results for our clients."
Geoffrey has extensive experience representing clients in complex real estate and business transactions. He frequently represents clients through all aspects of real estate transactions, including selling, acquiring, and financing residential and commercial property throughout Florida. Geoffrey also represents high net-worth clients in forming new business entities, developing operational policies and procedures, contract negotiation and preparation, and selling and acquiring businesses and company assets.
Looking ahead, Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. is committed to further advancing its practice areas of real estate and business law. The firm aims to:
- Leverage Latest Technologies: Utilize cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and client service.
- Expand Legal Services: Broaden the scope of services offered to meet client's evolving needs in a dynamic legal landscape.
- Foster Professional Development: Invest in the continuous education and growth of its team members to maintain the highest standards of legal expertise.
- Strengthen Client Relationships: Build deeper, more collaborative relationships with clients to understand better and address their unique legal challenges.
The name change reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to recognizing the contributions of its outstanding team members and its dedication to providing exceptional legal services. Oppenheim, Pilelsky & Sherman, P.A. will continue to offer a full range of legal services, including real estate, business law, and litigation, with the same excellence and client-focused approach that clients expect.
Photo: left to right. Partners Geoffrey Sherman, Ellen Pilelsky & Roy Oppenheim.
Contact
Roy Oppenheim
954-384-6114
oppenheimlaw.com
Leah Fein Roque, PR
leah@sociallyfein.com
