Author Pamela McNeal's New Audiobook, “The Dog Who Tried,” is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Dog Named Tiger on His Journey of Self-Discovery and Friendship

Recent audiobook release “The Dog Who Tried” from Audiobook Network author Pamela McNeal is a charming and engaging tale that centers around Tiger, who struggles with low self-esteem and shyness. But with the support of his friends and his own perseverance, Tiger finds something he’s great at and soon learns valuable lessons about self-acceptance and finding one’s own joy.