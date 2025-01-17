Author Pamela McNeal's New Audiobook, “The Dog Who Tried,” is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Dog Named Tiger on His Journey of Self-Discovery and Friendship
Recent audiobook release “The Dog Who Tried” from Audiobook Network author Pamela McNeal is a charming and engaging tale that centers around Tiger, who struggles with low self-esteem and shyness. But with the support of his friends and his own perseverance, Tiger finds something he’s great at and soon learns valuable lessons about self-acceptance and finding one’s own joy.
Omaha, NE, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pamela McNeal, who grew up in a Christian multi-racial home in Minnesota, has completed her new audiobook, “The Dog Who Tried”: a delightful and riveting story of a shy and insecure dog who discovers what he’s best at and learns to have a more positive outlook about himself through a journey of disappointment, perseverance, and hope.
As a little girl, author Pamela McNeal struggled to fit in, and found herself grappling with low self‐esteem as she matured. However, she soon figured out that one must love themselves before others will, and she managed to develop a tenacity to withstand the negative times and grew up to become a fun‐loving, high‐spirited person who always looks out for others and remains encouraging to all who meet her. In her free time, she enjoys board games, word searches, and writing. Today she continues living a victorious life because now she is no longer that shy, unrefined little girl but has learned one’s outlook must be positive.
“Oftentimes, our children have difficulty being who they were created to be because they are so unsure of themselves and don't really know how to be authentic,” writes McNeal. “Then insecurity works as a stumbling block. Its unique characters also play a pivotal role and serves a very important purpose that young people can benefit from. Especially when being young, it is sometimes difficult to understand why and not knowing what to do.
“This story is written in terms that every child can understand. It shares the disappointment of the main character who represents all children but also demonstrates the essence of persistence and hope and therefore the rewards that are attained. It is an inspiration to all who read it.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pamela McNeal’s new audiobook is an unforgettable experience that will remind listeners of the power of resilience and self-acceptance as they follow along on Tiger’s personal journey. With its charming characters and uplifting message, “The Dog Who Tried” is sure to resonate with audiences of all ages, encouraging them to embrace their own path of finding joy in life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Dog Who Tried” by Pamela McNeal through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
