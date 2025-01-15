New Management For Local Self-Storage Facility in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Oakbrook Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Illinois. The facility is located at OS680 IL Hwy. 83 Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. This facility is comprised of 237 units totaling 33,060 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Oakbrook, Salt Creek and Butterfield Road.
Terrace Limited Partnership has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of December 4, 2024.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 0S680 Illinois 83 Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, contact their office at 630-279-7300, or visit online at oakbrookstorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
