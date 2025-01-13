Sarah Warden Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 and Chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R.
Maryland Heights, MO, January 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of early childhood education. Warden will be included in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. P.O.W.E.R. also chose Warden for the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award, and she will be recognized for this honor with a full page feature in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Sarah Warden
Sarah Warden is a lead preschool teacher at Little Hills Learning Center, where she demonstrates exceptional dedication to early childhood development. Her teaching philosophy centers on the belief that all children are gifted, they just open their gifts at different times. Warden's approach to education emphasizes celebrating and embracing each child's unique differences. Her current professional initiatives include creating and implementing a new preschool curriculum and preparing her students for kindergarten success.
Warden's commitment to education was inspired by her mother, who worked in special education for over 30 years while simultaneously pursuing graduate studies and raising a family. This influence has shaped Warden's dedication to providing children with the tools they need to succeed at their own pace.
Warden holds an associate degree in child and family development from St. Louis Community College, which she completed in 2023.
For more information visit: https://www.littlehillslc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
