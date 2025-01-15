Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel Reopens After Palisades Fire, Supporting Brentwood and Palisades Communities
Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel has reopened after a temporary closure due to the Palisades Fire. A Brentwood landmark since 1983, the hotel served as a refuge for displaced families, evacuees, and first responders. To support recovery efforts, Luxe offers special discounts, affordable dining, waived pet fees, and community events. Additionally, the hotel is encouraging donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, reaffirming its dedication to the Brentwood and Palisades communities.
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, a cherished Brentwood destination since 1983, is delighted to announce its reopening on Tuesday, January 13th, following a temporary closure due to the Palisades Fire.
During this challenging time, Luxe proudly served as a vital resource for the Palisades and Brentwood communities, providing support to displaced families, evacuees, and first responders. The hotel became a refuge for those in need, offering temporary shelter and comfort. However, escalating safety concerns ultimately necessitated the evacuation of the property.
With the fire threat resolved, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel is reopening to guests and reaffirming its dedication to the surrounding communities. The reopening underscores the hotel's commitment to serving as a hub of support, comfort, and recovery.
A Message from their General Manager
“We are deeply grateful for the resilience and generosity shown by our community during the Palisades Fire,” said Siamak Nassirpour, General Manager of Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. “This has been a challenging time, but it has also brought out the best in our team and neighbors. From our cooks to our maintenance staff, everyone came together to ensure our guests’ safety, and now we’re ready to continue serving our community.”
Special Offers and Community Support Initiatives
As part of its reopening, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel is proud to offer the following to support those affected by the Palisades Fire:
· 20% off: Special discounted rates for evacuees and displaced families including waived resort fee and discounted parking.
· Affordable Dining Options: Discounted food and beverage menus for individuals and families in need.
· Pet-Friendly Accommodations: Waiver of all pet fees so families can stay together during this challenging time.
· Weekly Community Event: "Relax and Unwind at Luxe": Complimentary happy hour Friday, January 17 from 2-6 PM, providing a welcoming space for the community.
Supporting First Responders
As part of its reopening efforts, Luxe is launching a dedicated email campaign to its database encouraging donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The hotel recognizes the invaluable work of first responders during the Palisades Fire and aims to rally its community to contribute to their ongoing efforts.
A Commitment to Brentwood and Palisades
As a long-standing part of the Brentwood and Palisades neighborhoods, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel remains committed to supporting the recovery efforts. The hotel is dedicated to providing comfort, care, and resources to those in need during this difficult time.
For more information or to book a stay, please contact Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel at 310.476.6571 or visit www.luxehotels.com.
