Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel Reopens After Palisades Fire, Supporting Brentwood and Palisades Communities

Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel has reopened after a temporary closure due to the Palisades Fire. A Brentwood landmark since 1983, the hotel served as a refuge for displaced families, evacuees, and first responders. To support recovery efforts, Luxe offers special discounts, affordable dining, waived pet fees, and community events. Additionally, the hotel is encouraging donations to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, reaffirming its dedication to the Brentwood and Palisades communities.