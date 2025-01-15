yorCMO Announces the Addition of Nadine Nana to Its C-Level Fractional CMO Team
Cleveland, OH, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- yorCMO, a trailblazer in providing fractional marketing leadership services, is proud to welcome Nadine Nana to its distinguished team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs). With her extensive background in global marketing, strategic planning, and digital transformation, Nadine is uniquely positioned to help businesses unlock their growth potential.
Nadine’s impressive career spans multiple industries, where she has delivered impactful strategies that drive innovation, elevate brands, and achieve measurable results. Her expertise lies in combining data-driven insights with creative solutions, enabling companies to navigate competitive markets with confidence.
“Nadine’s dynamic approach to marketing and her ability to deliver results in complex environments make her an invaluable addition to the yorCMO team,” said Joe Frost, yorCMO’s Owner. “We are thrilled to have her onboard as we continue to help businesses achieve their goals through strategic marketing leadership.”
As part of yorCMO’s team, Nadine will work closely with clients to develop and execute customized marketing strategies that align with their unique business objectives. Her focus on collaboration and innovation ensures that her clients are well-equipped to seize opportunities and overcome challenges in today’s fast-paced business landscape.
"I’m excited to join yorCMO and bring my passion for strategic marketing to their diverse group of clients," said Nadine Nana. "My goal is to empower businesses to think strategically, act boldly, and achieve sustained success."
yorCMO’s fractional CMO model allows businesses to access high-caliber marketing expertise without the cost and commitment of a full-time executive. With the addition of Nadine Nana, yorCMO reinforces its commitment to helping clients achieve sustainable growth and market leadership.
About yorCMO
yorCMO is a leader in fractional marketing services, providing businesses with access to experienced Chief Marketing Officers on a part-time basis. The company helps organizations develop and execute effective marketing strategies while saving resources and driving meaningful results.
For more information about Nadine Nana and yorCMO, please visit https://yorcmo.com/.
Contact:
Pauline Saberola
Business Development Executive
Pau@yorCMO.com
