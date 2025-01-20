Author Daniel L. Wagner's New Audiobook, "With the Stars," is a Riveting New Adventure That Invites Listeners on an Epic Journey Through Uncharted Worlds

Recent audiobook release “With the Stars” from Audiobook Network author Daniel L. Wagner follows an intergalactic adventure with Dragan, an explorer navigating new worlds and facing unique challenges. Set against a backdrop of futuristic space travel and ethical dilemmas, this audiobook explores the intersection of human ambition and the quest for new beginnings beyond Earth.