Author Daniel L. Wagner's New Audiobook, "With the Stars," is a Riveting New Adventure That Invites Listeners on an Epic Journey Through Uncharted Worlds
Recent audiobook release “With the Stars” from Audiobook Network author Daniel L. Wagner follows an intergalactic adventure with Dragan, an explorer navigating new worlds and facing unique challenges. Set against a backdrop of futuristic space travel and ethical dilemmas, this audiobook explores the intersection of human ambition and the quest for new beginnings beyond Earth.
Carolina, PR, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Daniel L. Wagner has completed his new audiobook, “With the Stars”: a captivating tale that takes listeners on a thrilling voyage through uncharted galaxies, following the adventures of Dragan, a pioneering explorer in a future where space travel has become a reality.
“With the Stars” introduces Dragan, an intrepid traveler navigating a universe where humans have become constrained by their own limitations and government restrictions. In a world where spaceships are finally operational, Dragan sets out on a mission to discover new planets and establish a future for his people, using unconventional methods such as artificial insemination to populate these new worlds.
As Dragan explores these new frontiers, he encounters a range of challenges and opportunities, from uninhabited planets to confrontations with the limitations of his own species. Accompanied by his reliable android, Bogdan, and a sophisticated spaceship computer, Dragan’s journey is both a personal quest and a broader exploration of human potential and technological advancement.
“Spaceships are finally available for use, and I can see myself in the first few going there,” writes Wagner. “But you know populating your world with only your children can be a hard implement to contain. But remember to visit with the creatures you meet in other galaxies, perhaps another universe. Just think of all the things you can do on a planet with no civilization on it and no advanced creatures to confront you with what they have as their doctrine. But back on earth, you will see a road that has gone somewhere. You be where someone else has been already. Why do that? Have fresh ground in the worlds that exist out there in the universe and galaxies of the sky.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Daniel L. Wagner’s new audiobook combines gripping storytelling with thought-provoking themes, including the ethics of space colonization and the pursuit of progress against societal constraints. Dragan’s adventures highlight the contrast between the unspoiled expanses of new worlds and the restrictive realities of life on Earth, posing profound questions about exploration, governance, and the essence of human growth.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “With the Stars” by Daniel L. Wagner through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
