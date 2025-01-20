Author Christopher B. Soltis's New Audiobook, "Return to Spirit," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Personal Account of His Spontaneous Kundalini Awakening

Recent audiobook release “Return to Spirit” from Audiobook Network author Christopher B. Soltis is a stirring account that follows the author’s spontaneous Kundalini Awakening, offering listeners a candid exploration of spirituality through the lens of the evolution and expansion of consciousness in the modern age.