Author Christopher B. Soltis's New Audiobook, "Return to Spirit," is a Powerful Memoir Detailing the Author’s Personal Account of His Spontaneous Kundalini Awakening
Recent audiobook release “Return to Spirit” from Audiobook Network author Christopher B. Soltis is a stirring account that follows the author’s spontaneous Kundalini Awakening, offering listeners a candid exploration of spirituality through the lens of the evolution and expansion of consciousness in the modern age.
Spring Lake, NJ, January 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher B. Soltis, a Certified Financial Planner registrant, multi-instrumentalist recording artist and certified Vinyasa yoga instructor, has completed his new audiobook, “Return to Spirit: A Western Yogi's First-Person Account Of Spontaneous Kundalini Awakening And Candid Look At Spirituality Involving The Evolution And Expansion Of Consciousness In The 21st Century”: a stirring and thought-provoking exploration of modern spirituality and the author's own spiritual awakening.
Born and raised in the suburbs of New Jersey, author Christopher B. Soltis has always followed his heart in performing, writing and recording music on his own and with his band. When not working, his passions include traveling, paddleboarding, golf, skiing, biking, seeing live music, the beach, New York Yankees baseball and spending time with family and friends. Soltis is eternally devoted to the discipline and philosophy of yoga and believes in every person’s unlimited potential.
“Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual,” writes Soltis. “We are all born with different circumstances and opportunities and learn from our mistakes and experiences. The knowledge and wisdom gained are invaluable and make us stronger in mind, body and Spirit. (I detail) navigating obstacles of alcohol and substance abuse, severe depression, heart break and loss from a long term relationship, being near bankruptcy and just about wanting to ‘throw in the towel’ altogether. The only way out is through.
“This book gives (my) personal account of spontaneous Kundalini Awakening, which is the physiological mechanism of union of mind, body and Spirit. Through a disciplined approach to wellness, yoga and self-inquiry on such topics relating to Spirit, yoga, culture, society, history, philosophy, psychology, relationships, religion, freedom, genetics, evolution, mathematics, numerology, science, energy, astrology, love, paradise, eternity, consciousness and the universe; (I) established the connection with the subtle body through his energy centers (chakras).”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Christopher B. Soltis’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they discover the ever-changing spirituality of the modern age, discovering their true inner strength and spirituality that can be tapped into with the correct level of training and understanding. Deeply personal and eye-opening, Soltis shares his story to help listeners make the same connection and progression on the path of spiritual growth and development as he has.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Return to Spirit: A Western Yogi's First-Person Account Of Spontaneous Kundalini Awakening And Candid Look At Spirituality Involving The Evolution And Expansion Of Consciousness In The 21st Century” by Christopher B. Soltis through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
