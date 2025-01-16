Career Academy High School Joins Indiana’s Educational Elite with a Remarkable 98.48% Graduation Rate

Career Academy High School reached an exceptional milestone in 2024 with an impressive capped graduation rate of 98.48%. This achievement highlights the school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and positions it among the top-performing schools in Indiana. Renowned as one of the best high schools in South Bend, Career Academy High School consistently excels, establishing itself as a leader in education statewide and preparing students for success in college and careers.