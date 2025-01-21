Author Wanda Rust's New Audiobook, “Are You One of These for God?” Reveals the Author's Spiritual Experience to Inspire Others to Prepare for Christ’s Return
Recent audiobook release “Are You One of These for God?” from Audiobook Network author Wanda Rust is a faith-based discussion that shares profound insights and revelations about spiritual interpretation, urging listeners to embrace preparation for Christ's return through a deepened understanding of biblical teachings.
Loveland, CO, January 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wanda Rust has completed her new audiobook, “Are You One of These for God?”: a compelling exploration of spiritual truths and biblical revelations aimed at guiding listeners towards a deeper relationship with God and readiness for His return.
"Are You One of These for God?" is a testament to Rust's lifelong dedication to ministry and her profound spiritual experiences. Drawing from over sixty-two years of ministerial service, Rust shares how she was moved by God to deliver a crucial revelation regarding the spiritual interpretation of the statue described in the Book of Daniel.
“On December 31, 2015, God came into my kitchen, as I was mediating upon His word,” shares Rust. “He said, ‘daughter let me tell you the spiritual interpretation of the statue given to Daniel. I am getting ready to break the feet of the statue and the whole statue will crumble.’ This had nothing to do with anything carnal. He began to tell me, what each mineral represented and how it represented the body of Christ and how it directs us to prepare ourselves for his return. He gave me the scriptures to back up each part of the body of the church. This is in accordance with the King James Bible version.
“He came back at a later date and said, to me, ‘I gave you this revelation to give to the world, so you must write a book, so my people will understand plainly how to live out their lives.’
“I have found this to be true in my walk as a minister of the gospel for sixty-two years. This is a work that each person must fulfill in their life, for salvation is a personal choice. The statue in is an example of the steps we must include in our walk.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wanda Rust’s new audiobook offers listeners a transformative journey towards spiritual enlightenment and readiness, promising to inspire, educate, and empower individuals seeking a deeper understanding of their faith and spiritual journey.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Are You One of These for God?” by Wanda Rust through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
