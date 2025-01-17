Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry.
Palmetto, FL, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Engineered H2O, LLC, a leading provider of water treatment solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Palmetto, Florida. This facility will focus on the production of high-quality activated carbon filtration products designed to meet the growing demand for effective water treatment solutions across commercial, industrial, and residential applications.
The new facility is equipped with advanced automation technology, enabling Engineered H2O to optimize production processes, enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and lower production costs. By leveraging this new infrastructure, Engineered H2O is poised to increase its capacity to meet the rising demand for activated carbon filtration systems, which are essential for improving water quality and addressing environmental concerns.
“We are excited to expand our operations with this new facility, which marks a significant milestone for Engineered H2O,” said Kent Nichols, Managing Member of Engineered H2O, LLC. “Activated carbon filtration is a critical component of water treatment, and this facility allows us to better serve our OEM customers by providing them with high-quality, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. This expansion also reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the water treatment industry.”
The new manufacturing plant will primarily focus on producing activated carbon filters for a variety of industries, including residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Engineered H2O’s team will continue to ensure the highest standards of quality control, sustainability, and environmental responsibility throughout the production process.
“By investing in this new facility, we are positioning Engineered H2O for continued growth while strengthening our commitment to providing innovative, sustainable filtration solutions,” Nichols added. “This expansion not only supports our customers’ needs but also aligns with our goals to reduce environmental impact and promote resource conservation.”
Engineered H2O looks forward to expanding its partnerships with OEM customers and increasing its presence in the water treatment market through the new manufacturing facility.
Contact
Kent Nichols
+1 941-212-2361
www.engineeredh2o.com
