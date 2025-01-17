Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products

Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry.