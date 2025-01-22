Author Dale Lisi's New Audiobook, "Good and Evil: The Price of Life," is a Compilation of the Considerable Consequences That Have Taken Place Throughout the Author’s Life

Recent audiobook release “Good and Evil: The Price of Life” from Audiobook Network author Dale Lisi is a compelling and eye-opening account of the author’s life and the innumerable trials he faced, including the intense and incredible limits he brought himself to in order to fully understand God’s plan for him and his Holy Scripture.