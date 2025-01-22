Author Dale Lisi's New Audiobook, "Good and Evil: The Price of Life," is a Compilation of the Considerable Consequences That Have Taken Place Throughout the Author’s Life
Recent audiobook release “Good and Evil: The Price of Life” from Audiobook Network author Dale Lisi is a compelling and eye-opening account of the author’s life and the innumerable trials he faced, including the intense and incredible limits he brought himself to in order to fully understand God’s plan for him and his Holy Scripture.
Ocean Pines, MD, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dale Lisi, a former captain from the reality TV show “Wicked Tuna Outer Banks”, has completed his new audiobook, “Good and Evil: The Price of Life”: a fascinating memoir depicting the incredible challenges the author has faced throughout his life, and how each of these experiences shaped his perspective on the world, humanity, religion, and God.
“Good and Evil: The Price of Life” follows the author as he reflects upon his past, including the loss of his left arm in a boating accident in 1992, which would ultimately change his life completely, recollections of self-inflicted drug use during his teenage years, and several graphic memories of overdoses involving PCP and LSD in the late 80's. As well as iconic influences that played a part in those particular life choices.
What sets “Good and Evil” aside from all other books is not the madness and chaos during Lisi’s life as a youth, but the limits he goes to in an attempt to regain an arm from God, as well as his theories on religion and popular topics of the Bible. Traveling to desolate remote regions, deliberately placing himself in life threatening situations, such as enduring the mountains in the winter, the desert, and taking his boat over two hundred miles out into the Atlantic Ocean until it ran out of fuel and then attempted to sink it. Though an arm was not regained, the answers to the mysteries of this world were revealed as time unfolded. Mathematics, science, history, language, law and religion, all conspiring as witnesses to the beginning and the end.
“Dare to read ‘Good and Evil,’ it will change your life as it intrigues, torments, and astounds you and the way you will come to see the world,” writes Lisi. “You have never read anything like this before. Sex, Drugs, Rock-n-Roll, Religion and Death; it’s all in here waiting to get at you. What creature walks on 4 legs in the morning, 2 legs at noon, and 3 legs in the evening? It is not man, but the Beast. We all have one common enemy. There is no Substitute for experience! We are all only here for a very short time but what you do here will determine where you spend eternity. We have devoted all of our resources to existing for a few more years here, which will dissolve just as the ones before. This world is very clever and has us doing things we are even aware we are doing.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dale Lisi’s new audiobook is a powerful tool for listeners who have ever wanted to truly know the Bible and Jesus, containing answers to some of the most hard-hitting questions surrounding God and his plan for his children. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Lisi shares his ruminations and life story through “Good and Evil” in the hope of leading listeners to discovering the truth, inspiring them to experience the Bible with a new understanding.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Good and Evil: The Price of Life” by Dale Lisi through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
