Author Mr. Mike Sanchez's New Audiobook, "13 Years with a Bullet," is a Compelling Story of a Man on the Run Who Must Turn to the Lord to See Him Through His Persecution

Recent audiobook release “13 Years with a Bullet” from Audiobook Network author Mr. Mike Sanchez is a fascinating and thought-provoking tale based on true events that follows one man’s journey as he finds himself on the run from the law for thirteen years. When he is finally apprehended, he prays to God for guidance and protection as he is put through a trial by fire.