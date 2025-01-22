Author Mr. Mike Sanchez's New Audiobook, "13 Years with a Bullet," is a Compelling Story of a Man on the Run Who Must Turn to the Lord to See Him Through His Persecution
Recent audiobook release “13 Years with a Bullet” from Audiobook Network author Mr. Mike Sanchez is a fascinating and thought-provoking tale based on true events that follows one man’s journey as he finds himself on the run from the law for thirteen years. When he is finally apprehended, he prays to God for guidance and protection as he is put through a trial by fire.
Lakewood, CO, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Mike Sanchez, a retired CNC Machinist who loves God and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, has completed his new audiobook, “13 Years with a Bullet”: a riveting story that centers around one man’s life as a fugitive for thirteen years, detailing how his time on the run helped to open his heart to the Lord, who in turned helped to guide him through the darkness of his life back to the light.
“This is a story about a middle-aged married Christian man,” writes Sanchez. “How his life changed when an unexpected thing happened to him. The way he handled it was the wrong way to handle it.
“He became a fugitive from the law. He was on the run for thirteen years till the police arrested him. This Christian man prayed to the Lord and prayed for his help and protection through his ordeal.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mr. Mike Sanchez’s new audiobook will take listeners on a powerful journey as they follow along to discover the incredible power that steadfast faith in the Lord can have over one’s life. Eye-opening and emotionally stirring, the author weaves a heartfelt tale that’s sure to remain with listeners long after its thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “13 Years with a Bullet” by Mr. Mike Sanchez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
