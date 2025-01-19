HER Home Design Academy, Inc. Opens Its Doors to Aspiring Design-Build Professionals
HER Home Design Academy, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Indianapolis, announces its grand opening. The academy offers hands-on education in architecture, interior design, construction, and remodeling, led by industry experts. With planned state-of-the-art facilities, it provides programs for beginners and professionals. The public is invited to the Dusty Boots Tour on January 20 and 22. Applications for the inaugural semester are open.
Indianapolis, IN, January 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HER Home Design Academy, Inc., a pioneering institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of design-build professionals in architecture, interior design, construction, and remodeling, is thrilled to announce its grand opening. Located in the heart of Indianapolis, the academy offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in these dynamic fields.
HER Home Design Academy, Inc. stands out with its commitment to providing hands-on learning experiences, led by industry experts who bring real-world insights into the classroom. The academy plans state-of-the-art facilities that will include design studios, resource libraries, and collaborative workspaces, all designed to inspire creativity and innovation across multiple disciplines.
"We are excited to open our doors to aspiring professionals who are passionate about transforming spaces and enhancing the quality of life through design and construction," said Keianna Rae Harrison, MA, PhD, Executive Director of HER Home Design Academy, Inc. "Our mission is to provide students with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving world of interior design, architecture, remodeling, and construction."
The academy offers a range of programs, from foundational courses for beginners to advanced workshops for seasoned professionals looking to refine their skills. Students will have the opportunity to engage in real-world projects, internships, and networking events, providing them with invaluable industry connections and experience.
HER Home Design Academy, Inc. is now accepting applications for its inaugural semester. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the academy's website at www.herhomedesignacademy.org for more information on courses, faculty, and enrollment procedures.
HER Home Design Academy, Inc. invites the public to join the Dusty Boots Tour of the Academy on January 20 or January 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. To accommodate various schedules, two dates are available for attendance. For more details, please refer to the attached flyer. Registration for the event can be completed through the following links: January 20 Tour and January 22 Tour.
Join in celebrating the launch of HER Home Design Academy, Inc. and take the first step towards a rewarding career in design and construction.
Contact
Keianna Rae Harrison
317-671-6312
www.herhomedesignacademy.org
HER Home Design Academy
HER Home Design Academy is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization focused on educating Indiana students in architecture, interior design, construction, and remodeling through practical learning and mentorship.
