HER Home Design Academy, Inc. Opens Its Doors to Aspiring Design-Build Professionals

HER Home Design Academy, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Indianapolis, announces its grand opening. The academy offers hands-on education in architecture, interior design, construction, and remodeling, led by industry experts. With planned state-of-the-art facilities, it provides programs for beginners and professionals. The public is invited to the Dusty Boots Tour on January 20 and 22. Applications for the inaugural semester are open.