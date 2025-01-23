Author Captain Bill Collier's New Audiobook “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” Explores Tale of High-Octane Helicopter Flying

Recent audiobook release “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” from Audiobook Network author Captain Bill Collier takes listeners on a heart-pounding journey through death-defying aerial missions and high-stakes adventures, delivering an unfiltered look into the life of a CIA pilot during the Vietnam War.