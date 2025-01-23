Author Captain Bill Collier's New Audiobook “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” Explores Tale of High-Octane Helicopter Flying
Recent audiobook release “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” from Audiobook Network author Captain Bill Collier takes listeners on a heart-pounding journey through death-defying aerial missions and high-stakes adventures, delivering an unfiltered look into the life of a CIA pilot during the Vietnam War.
Port Townsend, WA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Captain Bill Collier, a Vietnam veteran who has flown helicopters for over three decades, has completed his new audiobook, “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America”: an exhilarating memoir that offers listeners an insider’s perspective on the daring and dangerous world of helicopter aviation during one of the most intense periods of the Vietnam War.
After surviving the Vietnam War and Air America, Captain Bill Collier continued to have many adventures flying helicopters commercially all around the world for another twenty-five years. He flew almost every size and shape helicopter produced in the U.S. from the smallest “whirlybird” to the giant CH-53 “Jolly Green,” with his last flying position was as senior pilot for the Orange County Fire Department in Southern California, flying the UH-1 “Super Huey.” In 2008, Captain Bill retired to the small, quiet, peaceful town of Sandpoint, Idaho. Captain Bill recently moved to Port Townsend, WA on the Olympic Peninsula. 340 degrees, 60 miles from SeaTac airport.
Described by War Correspondent Anne Darling as one of the elite "CIA Super Pilots," Captain Collier’s story is packed with adventure, high stakes, and colorful anecdotes that reveal the extraordinary experiences of the author and his best friend and fellow Vietnam helicopter pilot, Gary, as they navigate the perilous skies over Laos.
Through the stories shared in “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans,” listeners will be transported to the secret CIA air base at Long Tieng, one of the busiest airports in the world during its time, where Air America’s fleet of aircraft supported the Laotian Army against North Vietnamese forces. Collier’s account brings to life the challenges of flying combat missions in treacherous mountainous terrain and adverse weather conditions.
Mark V. Garrison, U.S. Army gunship helicopter pilot in Vietnam, and the author of “Guts ‘N Gunships” writes, “This book is an intriguing look into the daily lives of the pilots who flew for the CIA in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. Collier pulls no punches. He describes it so well that you can smell burning fuel, hear the roar of the chopper’s engines, feel the bullets passing by, and taste the food and cans of French Beaujolais. Read it! You will not be disappointed!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Captain Bill Collier’s new audiobook offers listeners a rare and unfiltered glimpse into the life of a CIA pilot and the high-stakes world of covert operations during a tumultuous era. Expertly paced and candid, “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans” is sure to captivate audiences from all walks of life and leave a lasting impression long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “CIA Super Pilot Spills the Beans: Flying Helicopters in Laos for Air America” by Captain Bill Collier through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
