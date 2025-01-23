Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance,” Follows a Young Woman Whose Only Chance to Avoid a Loveless Marriage is a Horse Race

Recent audiobook release “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a compelling novel that centers around Kit Carlyle, a young woman who has been betrothed to a viscount in order to cover her father’s debt. However, helped by a ghost scottie,her friends and a thoroughbred horse, Kit has a chance to avoid her fate altogether.