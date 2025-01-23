Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance,” Follows a Young Woman Whose Only Chance to Avoid a Loveless Marriage is a Horse Race
Recent audiobook release “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a compelling novel that centers around Kit Carlyle, a young woman who has been betrothed to a viscount in order to cover her father’s debt. However, helped by a ghost scottie,her friends and a thoroughbred horse, Kit has a chance to avoid her fate altogether.
Bastrop, TX, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz, who holds a master’s in library and information science and enjoys training dogs for competitive sports, has completed her new audiobook, “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance”: a stirring romance that centers around a young woman promised into a marriage of convenience to a despicable viscount. Her only chance to escape this matrimony rests on a thoroughbred horse named Destiny, who must win the Epsom Derby in order to save her.
“Destiny might be the fastest thoroughbred horse in all of Southern England, but will her speed be enough to save Kit Carlyle from a marriage of convenience?” writes Luntz. “When the notorious rake Viscount Alistair Upshire offers to forgive Kit’s father’s crushing debt in exchange for her hand in marriage, Kit faces a future bound to a man she despises. With her heart belonging to Marcus, the younger son of the Earl of Roxboro, she is determined to forestall the marriage.
“Just when all seems lost, spectral Tillie, Kit’s loyal Aberdeen Terrier returns to aid her from beyond the grave. With Tillie's guidance, Kit concocts a daring plan: she will ride Destiny to victory at Epsom disguised as her twin brother James. Not only will a win expose Upshire’s corruption in the horse racing world, but it will secure Kit’s freedom to marry for love.
“As Kit, Marcus, and the spectral Tillie join forces, they must protect Destiny and their secret plan from Upshire’s manipulations. Will Kit manage to win her freedom and Marcus’s heart, or will she be forced into a life of misery with the viscount?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook will transport listeners as they follow along on Kit’s journey to freedom, even if the odds seem stacked against her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance” promises to sweep listeners off their feet, making it the perfect tale for any fans of historical romance.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Just Riding Destiny: A Regency Romance” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
