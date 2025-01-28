The Summit Wellness Group Expands Team to Meet Growing Demand for Mental Health Treatment
The Summit Wellness Group, a leading dual diagnosis treatment center in Atlanta, has expanded its team with the addition of four experienced mental health professionals to meet the growing demand for comprehensive care. This growth reflects the center's commitment to delivering tailored, evidence-based treatments in a supportive, family-like atmosphere.
Atlanta, GA, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- thesummitwellnessgroup.com
The Summit Wellness Group, a leading dual diagnosis treatment center serving the greater Atlanta area, is excited to announce the addition of four experienced mental health professionals to its team. This expansion underscores their commitment to providing unparalleled care and a family-like atmosphere for individuals seeking to overcome substance use and mental health challenges.
"We're very excited to bring on these new team members," said Bob Schalit, CEO, at The Summit Wellness Group. "The Summit Wellness Group has always tried to set ourselves apart from the competition by offering best-in-class facilities and treatment options. A big part of the Summit experience is our family culture, and our new team members will deliver on that promise. They’re all rockstars in their field, and their presence will make an immediate impact in our client’s lives. Additionally, this will position us well as we’re expanding our mental health program to meet the needs of the Community."
The new hires include:
1. Dr. Mary Muranja is a dual board-certified Primary Mental Health Nurse practitioner (PMHNP-BC) and Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). Dr. Muranja has extensive training and experience treating patients with psychiatric disorders and substance abuse across the whole lifespan.
2. Michelle Robertson is joining The Summit Wellness group’s Mental Health program at the Midtown location as a part-time Mental Health Therapist. She is fully trained in EMDR and also utilizes motivational interviewing, strength-based, and emotion-focused techniques.
3. Stephanie Fekete is joining The Summit Wellness group’s Mental Health program at the Roswell location as a full-time Mental Health Therapist. Stephanie has a Master’s in professional counseling and a Bachelor’s in Counseling Psychology
4. Angela Unger is joining the Summit Wellness Group as full-time Mental Health Therapist. Angela is an alumnus of Mercer’s Clinical Mental Health Program.
The Summit Wellness Group’s dual diagnosis approach integrates evidence-based treatments with holistic therapies, addressing both the mental health and substance use aspects of recovery. This comprehensive methodology ensures that clients receive tailored care to support sustainable wellness.
With facilities conveniently located in Roswell and Midtown Atlanta, The Summit Wellness Group continues to be a trusted resource for individuals and families navigating the complexities of dual diagnosis treatment.
For more information about The Summit Wellness Group and its services, visit https://thesummitwellnessgroup.com/ or contact John Klempner, Head of Business Development at 770-830-3542 or john@thesummitwellnessgroup.com.
About The Summit Wellness Group:
The Summit Wellness Group is a premier dual diagnosis treatment center dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve lasting recovery. By combining advanced clinical therapies with holistic approaches, Summit provides a supportive and family-like environment for healing and growth.
Contact:
John Klempner
The Summit Wellness Group
770-830-3542
john@thesummitwellnessgroup.com
The Summit Wellness Group, a leading dual diagnosis treatment center serving the greater Atlanta area, is excited to announce the addition of four experienced mental health professionals to its team. This expansion underscores their commitment to providing unparalleled care and a family-like atmosphere for individuals seeking to overcome substance use and mental health challenges.
"We're very excited to bring on these new team members," said Bob Schalit, CEO, at The Summit Wellness Group. "The Summit Wellness Group has always tried to set ourselves apart from the competition by offering best-in-class facilities and treatment options. A big part of the Summit experience is our family culture, and our new team members will deliver on that promise. They’re all rockstars in their field, and their presence will make an immediate impact in our client’s lives. Additionally, this will position us well as we’re expanding our mental health program to meet the needs of the Community."
The new hires include:
1. Dr. Mary Muranja is a dual board-certified Primary Mental Health Nurse practitioner (PMHNP-BC) and Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP). Dr. Muranja has extensive training and experience treating patients with psychiatric disorders and substance abuse across the whole lifespan.
2. Michelle Robertson is joining The Summit Wellness group’s Mental Health program at the Midtown location as a part-time Mental Health Therapist. She is fully trained in EMDR and also utilizes motivational interviewing, strength-based, and emotion-focused techniques.
3. Stephanie Fekete is joining The Summit Wellness group’s Mental Health program at the Roswell location as a full-time Mental Health Therapist. Stephanie has a Master’s in professional counseling and a Bachelor’s in Counseling Psychology
4. Angela Unger is joining the Summit Wellness Group as full-time Mental Health Therapist. Angela is an alumnus of Mercer’s Clinical Mental Health Program.
The Summit Wellness Group’s dual diagnosis approach integrates evidence-based treatments with holistic therapies, addressing both the mental health and substance use aspects of recovery. This comprehensive methodology ensures that clients receive tailored care to support sustainable wellness.
With facilities conveniently located in Roswell and Midtown Atlanta, The Summit Wellness Group continues to be a trusted resource for individuals and families navigating the complexities of dual diagnosis treatment.
For more information about The Summit Wellness Group and its services, visit https://thesummitwellnessgroup.com/ or contact John Klempner, Head of Business Development at 770-830-3542 or john@thesummitwellnessgroup.com.
About The Summit Wellness Group:
The Summit Wellness Group is a premier dual diagnosis treatment center dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve lasting recovery. By combining advanced clinical therapies with holistic approaches, Summit provides a supportive and family-like environment for healing and growth.
Contact:
John Klempner
The Summit Wellness Group
770-830-3542
john@thesummitwellnessgroup.com
Contact
The Summit Wellness GroupContact
John Klempner
770-830-3542
https://thesummitwellnessgroup.com
John Klempner
770-830-3542
https://thesummitwellnessgroup.com
Categories