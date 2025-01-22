Coleman Chustz Debuts with Emotional and Authentic New Single "Running On Empty"
Rising country artist Coleman Chustz makes a powerful entrance into the music scene with his debut single, "Running On Empty." Written during his freshman year at the University of Mississippi, the track captures the struggles of self-reflection, resilience, and young adulthood. Produced by Casey Combest at Blue Sky Studios in Jackson, MS, the song delivers a raw and honest sound inspired by Treaty Oak Revival and Zach Bryan.
Oxford, MS, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising country artist Coleman Chustz is kicking off his music career with the highly anticipated release of his debut single, "Running On Empty." A deeply personal and introspective track, the song captures the struggles and growth of young adulthood, making it an instant anthem for anyone navigating the challenges of finding themselves.
Written during his freshman year at the University of Mississippi, Chustz reflects on a time when, in his own words, he "wasn't making the best decisions." The song, brought to life in the solitude of his car parked in the Ole Miss residential parking structure, encapsulates the raw emotions of self-reflection, regret, and resilience.
Produced by Casey Combest, owner of Blue Sky Studios in Jackson, MS, "Running On Empty" stays true to authentic country roots. With a steady tempo of 156 BPM and set in A-flat major, the song draws inspiration from Treaty Oak Revival, Bayker Blankenship, and Zach Bryan, delivering a raw and honest narrative that captures the rugged spirit and sincerity of modern country music.
"This song is about that moment when you realize you're running on fumes—not just
physically, but emotionally," Chustz explains. "It’s about learning from your mistakes and pushing forward, even when you’re on empty."
The track is expected to resonate strongly with young listeners, particularly college
students and those experiencing the transitions of early adulthood. With authentic
southern roots and a fresh country sound, Chustz is ready to make waves in the
industry, by connecting with audiences through relatable lyrics, compelling vocals, and an honest storytelling approach.
With this single, Chustz is not just launching his career—he’s setting the tone for the kind of artist he wants to be: one who tells real stories with real emotion. As he steps into the country music scene, he brings an authentic voice, a deep passion for storytelling, and the potential to be one of country music’s most exciting new names.
About Coleman Chustz
Coleman Chustz is a rising country artist known for his heartfelt lyrics, authentic
storytelling, and deep connection to his southern roots. Inspired by his life experiences and the rich traditions of country music, Chustz crafts songs that resonate with honesty and emotional depth. With a style influenced by artists like Zach Bryan and Treaty Oak Revival, he delivers a fresh yet timeless sound that captures the essence of modern country music. Born in Jackson, MS, Chustz channels his personal journey into music that speaks to the challenges and triumphs of young adulthood. With his debut single, "Running On Empty," Chustz establishes himself as a powerful new voice in the country music scene.
About The Rossi Media Company
The Rossi Media Company (TRMC) is a full-service marketing agency specializing in
innovative, data-driven strategies and creative storytelling. TRMC partners with
businesses across various industries to deliver impactful campaigns that engage
audiences and drive results. With a focus on excellence and cutting-edge solutions,
TRMC empowers brands to thrive in a competitive market.
For more information, visit www.rossimediaco.com or contact us with the information below.
Press Inquiries:
press@rossimediaco.com
