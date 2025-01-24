Author Drew Glick's New Audiobook, “The WheelHouse,” is a Profound Memoir Chronicling an Unforgettable Journey of Love, Sacrifice, and Resilience Between Man and Canine
Recent audiobook release “The WheelHouse: The True Story About A Boy And His Dogs” from Audiobook Network author Drew Glick is a heartfelt narrative that follows the author’s bond with his two beloved dogs, Sasha and Gabbie, detailing their journey through joy and tragedy. When faced with losing his dogs, Drew's story becomes a testament to the power of unconditional love and resilience.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Drew Glick, a former SAG/AFTRA stunt performer, has completed his new audiobook, “The WheelHouse: The True Story About A Boy And His Dogs”: a poignant memoir that takes listeners on an emotional journey filled with love, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond between the author and his dogs.
In “The WheelHouse,” listeners gain an intimate look into Drew’s life with his two cherished companions: Sasha, a spirited purebred boxer, and Gabbie, a lovable golden retriever. After Sasha is diagnosed with cancer, and Drew faces eviction from his apartment, the author makes a valiant sacrifice in order to help his dogs live the fulfilling lives they both deserve, despite the guilt and grief it causes for him.
“This book is a testament to the human spirit, which was made stronger, even, unbreakable solely because of two amazing creatures who could not speak nor walk upright and who selflessly committed their very existence to my well-being; two creatures who showed me the path out of Hell and into Heaven,” writes Glick. “They alone saved me from a fate worse than death. For over a decade they struggled with me, cried with me, slept with me and cuddled with me even when I was [...] undeserving of their love; they are my daughters; my heart and soul, and my purpose for existing on this earth. I love them no less than a member of my family.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Drew Glick’s new audiobook is a testament to the incredible bond and unconditional love shared between mankind and dogs. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “The WheelHouse” is a candid and emotionally stirring novel that is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever loved a pet or faced adversity.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The WheelHouse: The True Story About A Boy And His Dogs” by Drew Glick through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
