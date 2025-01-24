Author Drew Glick's New Audiobook, “The WheelHouse,” is a Profound Memoir Chronicling an Unforgettable Journey of Love, Sacrifice, and Resilience Between Man and Canine

Recent audiobook release “The WheelHouse: The True Story About A Boy And His Dogs” from Audiobook Network author Drew Glick is a heartfelt narrative that follows the author’s bond with his two beloved dogs, Sasha and Gabbie, detailing their journey through joy and tragedy. When faced with losing his dogs, Drew's story becomes a testament to the power of unconditional love and resilience.