RHStv Presents: "Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals," a Vibrant Celebration of St. Petersburg’s Street Art and Community
“Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals” premieres February 21, 2025, on RHStv, showcasing St. Petersburg’s vibrant mural scene. Hosted by Jabari Thomas, the series celebrates the city’s culture, creativity, and community through the stories and art of local muralists. More than an art show, it’s a love letter to the city, exploring the passion and meaning behind every masterpiece. Stream it free on Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Samsung, LG, and mobile devices.
St. Petersburg, FL, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The heartbeat of St. Pete’s thriving art scene is coming to life on screen in “Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals,” a brand-new series airing exclusively on RHStv. Hosted by the charismatic Jabari Thomas, this visually stunning and deeply inspiring show will shine a spotlight on the artists, stories, and murals that transform St. Petersburg into an open-air gallery of culture and creativity.
Premiering February 21, 2025, the series offers an immersive journey through the vivid colors, bold messages, and passionate artists shaping St. Pete’s urban landscape. But it’s more than just an art show, it’s a love letter to the community. Every mural tells a story, and Jabari takes viewers beyond the paint, uncovering the deeper meanings behind these artistic masterpieces and celebrating the beautiful people behind them.
Why This Show Matters
Murals are more than just decorations; they reflect the heart and soul of a city. “Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals" is an essential watch for anyone who loves art, culture, and the power of storytelling. This series brings attention to local artists, cultural heritage, and the importance of public art, reinforcing St. Pete’s reputation as one of the top mural destinations in the country.
From hidden gems tucked away in alleyways to massive street-wide installations, Jabari takes viewers on an unfiltered journey through St. Pete’s creative pulse, capturing the passion, struggles, and triumphs of the artists who bring these walls to life.
Meet the Host: Jabari Thomas
A true force in entertainment, Jabari Thomas has built a career rooted in storytelling, performance, and cultural impact. He made history as the first news anchor with dreadlocks at CBS’s 10 Tampa Bay, where he became a familiar and trusted voice in the community. Now, as the host of the Stadium East Series 2024-2025 tour, Jabari continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic presence and passion for authentic storytelling. His deep connection to the arts and culture scene makes him the perfect guide through St. Pete’s vibrant mural movement, bringing the stories behind the city’s public art to life like never before.
Where to Watch
"Jabari’s Beautiful People: Featuring St. Pete Murals" premieres February 21, 2025, exclusively on RHStv available free on Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Samsung, LG, and mobile devices.
For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, contact info@redhousestreaming.com.
About RHStv:
RHStv is Tampa Bay’s premier streaming channel dedicated to celebrating culture, community, and creativity. With a diverse lineup of original content, RHStv connects audiences with impactful stories that inspire and entertain.
Contact
RHStvContact
Larissa Stanley
800-762-4254
www.rhstv.com
