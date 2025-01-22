Timberline: New On-Demand Series from Ironsgate Films
Ironsgate Films Presents: Timberline, An original on-demand series to be filmed in the USA.
London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Timberline" plunges you into the shadowy depths of the Pacific Northwest, where a British man's search for peace becomes a fight for survival. Ten years ago, James Walker (Alexander Hathaway) fled to Los Angeles to escape his past. Now, he's seeking a fresh start in a quaint Pacific Northwest town, but a mysterious woman's arrival shatters his fragile peace. She knows his secrets, and days later, she's dead. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect. James must untangle a web of lies and confront his own buried past to uncover the truth. "Timberline" is a thrilling murder mystery with the quirky charm of "Northern Exposure" and the chilling suspense of Agatha Christie. Starring Alexander Hathaway (www.lexhathaway.com) of Quantum of Solace, Carmen's Kiss, Amazing Grace, Coma, Eastenders, The Omega Protocol, Citizens Band, Binary Star, Casualty and Young Dracula.
