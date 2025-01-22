Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Franklin, TN, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
“The heart of Cabinets to Go is our people,” said Jason Delves, CEO of Cabinets to Go. “Every day, they bring passion and dedication to what they do, so that we as a team can thrive. We’ve made it our mission to invest in the team’s success, and it’s incredible to see those efforts being recognized.”
At the core of Cabinets to Go’s success is its commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel trained, valued, and inspired. The company has paved the way for everyone to grow together, ensuring that every team member feels like a part of something bigger, and no matter which part of the organization they work in, they all take pride in their shared purpose: transforming houses into homes. With a focus on collaboration, connection, and community, Cabinets to Go has created a workplace where every employee counts, and success is celebrated daily.
"The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition — it’s a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better worklife," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor. "By showcasing companies where employees truly thrive, this award empowers professionals to choose employers that align with their values and priorities. It also highlights the critical role of transparency and feedback in shaping a future where work supports a fulfilling life.”
When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO and key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.
Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2025 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 17, 2023 and October 16, 2024. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company list, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and received at least 30 ratings across each of Glassdoor’s nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook).
The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.
For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2025, please visit: gldr.co/BPTWSMB.
Cabinets to Go is dedicated to transforming homes with high-quality, custom-stock, and custom-built products that deliver exceptional style at unbeatable prices. Founded on the belief that great design should be accessible to everyone; we specialize in delivering WOW-worthy products for LESS. From expertly crafted cabinets and closets to stunning finishing touches like countertops, hardware, fixtures and more, Cabinets to Go combines premium quality with affordability to help customers create beautiful, functional spaces without breaking the bank.
Glassdoor is building a vibrant community for transparent workplace conversation, driven by our mission to make worklife better, together. Through millions of insights from ratings, reviews, salaries and communities, Glassdoor empowers people to navigate every stage of their career journey with confidence. Companies use Glassdoor to attract and connect with talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a global technology company transforming the future of work, and a part of its HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.
