Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Marietta, Georgia
Marietta, GA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Hwy 5 Self Storage announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 4945 Canton Road Marietta, GA 30066. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 432 units totaling 60,125 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Sandy Plains, Swanson Heights and Marietta-Canton Highway Area.
Highway 5 Self Storage, INC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of January 7, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 4945 Canton Road Marietta, GA 30066, contact our office at (770) 924-0064 or email us at hwy5@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com
