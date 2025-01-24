The Naked Greek - A Quest For Origins by William Vlach: A Bold Exploration of Identity, Heritage, and the Search for Belonging
Published by Highgate Press, London, this groundbreaking novel blends personal memoir, historical vignettes, and philosophical reflections on cultural dislocation and self-discovery.
San Francisco, CA, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Highgate Press, London, proudly announces the release of The Naked Greek by William Vlach, a daring and deeply personal literary work that blends autofiction with history. This novel offers a profound meditation on adoption, family, and the longing for connection. Set against the rich historical backdrop of Greece, it invites readers on a journey through time, grappling with timeless questions of identity, legitimacy, and belonging.
Through lyrical prose and experimental storytelling, Vlach masterfully intertwines historical episodes—including life in ancient Sparta and Knossos—with the narrator’s own search for roots, reflecting on what it means to return to a homeland one has never truly known.
“This book is about finding oneself in the spaces between memory and myth,” Vlach explains. Inspired by literary greats such as Borges, Márquez, and António Lobo Antunes, The Naked Greek offers a unique blend of history, poetry, and introspection.
Key Features of the Novel:
• A distinctive narrative style combining personal and historical storytelling.
• Themes of cultural displacement, rebellion, and the ancient Greek concept of nostos—the longing for homecoming.
• A richly detailed glossary and bibliography, enhancing readers’ understanding of the historical and cultural references.
About the Author:
William Vlach is a psychologist, poet, and novelist whose work spans genres and styles, reflecting a lifelong engagement with issues of identity, heritage, and family. With a background in clinical work, interdisciplinary academic models, and political activism, Vlach’s writing draws from a deep understanding of human complexity and cultural nuance.
The Naked Greek is now available in paperback, ebook, and bookstores through Highgate Press.
Ingram: ISBN: 979-8-218-59916-4
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Naked-Greek-Quest-Origins/dp/B0DPHMB4SG
For more information, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:
William Vlach at williamvlach@gmail.com and at williamvlach.com
Twitter/X: x.com/williamvlach_
Instagram: www.instagram.com/williamvlach/
TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@williamvlach
