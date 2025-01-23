Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners Announces Partnership with Already Autism Health
Los Angeles, CA, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a partnership with Already Autism Health (AAH), a leading autism services provider. Already Autism Health, founded in 2020 by veteran behavioral health executive Derek Bullard, is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) and ranked #132 on the 2024 Inc. Magazine Inc. 500 list.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) each year. Early intervention plays a critical role in improving developmental outcomes.
Despite the progress in awareness, many families face barriers to accessing timely and effective care. This partnership aims to bridge the gap by expanding access to high-quality services.
“Our mission is to nurture the 'already' remarkable abilities of children with autism,” said Derek Bullard, CEO of AAH. “Partnering with Triton Pacific allows us to amplify our mission while expanding our footprint. Their expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our goal of providing high-quality, evidence-based autism services.
Joe Davis, Managing Partner at Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, echoed these sentiments: “The autism services space is undergoing a rapid evolution but remains one of the most underserved sectors in all of healthcare. A leading platform like Already Autism Health stands to not only benefit from sector tailwinds but also play a key role in propelling the sector forward. Derek and his team have built an outstanding organization, and we are excited to support their mission in making a positive impact for even more children and families.”
Derek Bullard will continue to lead the organization as CEO.
AAH was advised on the transaction by Rajat Bangar of Welham Advisory.
Star Mountain Capital and Ace & Company participated in the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza and Josh Kaye, represented Triton Pacific, and Chambliss Bahner and Stophel, led by Doug Griswold and Jim Catanzaro, represented Already Autism Health.
About Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners:
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners (https://www.tritonpacifichealthcare.com/) has a highly focused healthcare investment team that has invested in 11 healthcare services platforms. An emphasis on long-term value creation allows Triton Pacific to truly invest in its partnerships, think strategically rather than tactically, and provide active support to management teams navigating a complex healthcare landscape. Triton Pacific is deeply committed to optimizing its portfolio companies and brings capital, dedication, relationships, and expertise that are instrumental in these efforts.
About Already Autism Health:
Founded in 2019, Already Autism Health is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence (BHCOE) and serves individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. Recognized as one of the nations fastest growing companies, landing at No. 132 on the 2024 Inc. 500 list, Already Autism Health mission is to nurture the "already" remarkable abilities of persons with autism.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) each year. Early intervention plays a critical role in improving developmental outcomes.
Despite the progress in awareness, many families face barriers to accessing timely and effective care. This partnership aims to bridge the gap by expanding access to high-quality services.
“Our mission is to nurture the 'already' remarkable abilities of children with autism,” said Derek Bullard, CEO of AAH. “Partnering with Triton Pacific allows us to amplify our mission while expanding our footprint. Their expertise and strategic vision align perfectly with our goal of providing high-quality, evidence-based autism services.
Joe Davis, Managing Partner at Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners, echoed these sentiments: “The autism services space is undergoing a rapid evolution but remains one of the most underserved sectors in all of healthcare. A leading platform like Already Autism Health stands to not only benefit from sector tailwinds but also play a key role in propelling the sector forward. Derek and his team have built an outstanding organization, and we are excited to support their mission in making a positive impact for even more children and families.”
Derek Bullard will continue to lead the organization as CEO.
AAH was advised on the transaction by Rajat Bangar of Welham Advisory.
Star Mountain Capital and Ace & Company participated in the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza and Josh Kaye, represented Triton Pacific, and Chambliss Bahner and Stophel, led by Doug Griswold and Jim Catanzaro, represented Already Autism Health.
About Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners:
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners (https://www.tritonpacifichealthcare.com/) has a highly focused healthcare investment team that has invested in 11 healthcare services platforms. An emphasis on long-term value creation allows Triton Pacific to truly invest in its partnerships, think strategically rather than tactically, and provide active support to management teams navigating a complex healthcare landscape. Triton Pacific is deeply committed to optimizing its portfolio companies and brings capital, dedication, relationships, and expertise that are instrumental in these efforts.
About Already Autism Health:
Founded in 2019, Already Autism Health is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence (BHCOE) and serves individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia. Recognized as one of the nations fastest growing companies, landing at No. 132 on the 2024 Inc. 500 list, Already Autism Health mission is to nurture the "already" remarkable abilities of persons with autism.
Contact
Already Autism HealthContact
Derek Bullard
423-269-2749
https://alreadyautismhealth.com/
Derek Bullard
423-269-2749
https://alreadyautismhealth.com/
Categories