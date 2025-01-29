AI Seer's Facticity.AI, the Multimedia and Multilingual Fact-Checker, Wins ASEAN Digital Awards for Digital Content. Fact-checking Any Text is Now Available Too.
AI Seer's Founder shows the multicultural judges how Facticity.AI can be used to fill the fact-checking vacuum left behind by Meta by running video links through it. Consumers are all fact-checkers now (or can still choose to be) with Facticity.AI if they want to fact-check the information they see or hear. Plan to speak truths more credibly and powerfully with Facticity.AI's reference curator, evaluator, and footnoter now working in 100+ languages.
AI Seer Pte. Ltd. (“AI Seer”) is headquartered within ASEAN where the Net Enrolment Rate (NER) in primary education is sometimes below 90% in Cambodia and the Philippines, and even below 60% in Myanmar. AI Seer hopes its gold medal at the ASEAN Digital Awards spurs more private and social sector involvement in helping prepare the most disadvantaged in information literacy to authenticate information in a world of scams and faked news. If even technologically savvy people in an advanced liberal democracy are ill-equipped to handle the information overload, vulnerable people in ASEAN need help. To try and raise informational and AI literacy in the region, AI Seer has participated in various library and school events and the ASEAN-India Startup Festival in Jakarta in 2022. AI Seer even contributed a first-of-its-kind ASEAN-APJ Factual Multi-lingual Benchmarking Dataset to the AI Verify Foundation’s Project Moonshot, to help people speak truth to powerful LLMs when they mix up fact with fiction. In Bangkok for the finals, Dennis Yap and Von Wong from AI Seer unveiled its factual dataset in Thai and expanded it to include fun facts about Thailand for the first time. One of the judges, Rohan Alexander Bramall, from Australia remarked, “AI Seer: AI lies, but it’s not its fault. It doesn't know any better. AI Seer is backed by legendary figures such as Tim Draper and uses a proprietary stack to provide the most accurate automated fact-checking to users from organizations such as Time and the BBC.” According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore, “AI Seer, making its first appearance as a finalist at the awards, has made significant strides in truth verification with their pioneering platform, Facticity.AI. This achievement highlights their commitment to combating misinformation and enhancing the transparency and accuracy of information.”
Dennis explained to the technocratic panel of judges that he wants people to be able to have a more nuanced and meta-analytic relationship with information, and is working on adding location, culture and language. According to Vanessa Otero the Founder of Ad Hontes Media, “Facticity.AI is a breakthrough fact-checking tool. I’m so impressed with how the AI Seer team has implemented LLM technology to hone in on specific claims and find relevant, reliable information to validate or debunk them. Ad Hontes Media is proud to be a partner of AI Seer by providing the meta-analysis data of the reliability and bias of news sources, which allows users to see, right in the Facticity tool, how reliable underlying sources for claims are. In the current information environment, it’s incredibly important for people to be able to easily and quickly discover the truth of claims, as well as trust the underlying sources of corroborating information. Facticity does that in an elegant and useful way.” According to Matt Aulja, a company director, says, "Due to the prevalent media bias, he finds himself only taking seriously articles that present viewpoints contrary to what I typically expect from that particular outlet,” and that is why the triangulated ratings compiled by Facticity.AI from different sources across the ideological spectrum could be useful in evaluating atomic factual claims.
"Facticity.AI has global applications, especially in these challenging times for fact-checking as a profession. It could also save lawyers a lot of time and energy as legal adoption of GenAI is very low and LLMs have been found to hallucinate 1/6 of the time according to a Stanford study when responding to benchmarking queries. Another Stanford study found that even GPT-4 RAG achieves 70% accuracy at the statement level while Faciticity.AI is aiming for more than 80-90%," says Kevin Moon, the Investment Director from Amand Ventures which has backed over 50 startups including AI Seer across ASEAN and beyond. The CTO of AI Seer, A. M. Shahruj explained that this is achieved by: "Facticity.AI’s focus on individual, even sub-sentence level claims and selecting reliable sources, ensuring outputs meet the transparency, traceability, and explainability standards demanded by FMCG businesses, academics, legal and medical professionals. Facticity.AI utilizes customized agents and scaffolding for task execution. To combat model drift and maintain its relevance in a dynamic information landscape, Facticity.AI conducts regular benchmarking across multiple languages and cultural contexts. By creating and updating diverse datasets, AI Seer continually identifies areas for Facticity.AI’s refinement, and drives self-improvement." Scaffolding is now seen by some people as an alternative path to AGI, as compared to scaling and AI Seer through Facticity.AI and its Multi-Spectral Reality Detector products is pursuing Self-Aware AI which is considered a speculative final stage in AI research and part of Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).
AI Seer has filed a full patent for their technology which was provisionally patented on 17 Jan. 2024 ahead of a similar basic research initiative and has filed a full patent on 6 Jan. 2025 and is raising more money to protect their technology in as many countries as possible. Its fact-checking for whatever users can cut and paste into their browsers is now available at www.Facticity.AI/writer to help them automate away the drudgery of hypothesis testing, source searching, and footnoting to free them to write more credibly and creatively.
Dennis explained to the judges how just by inserting a YouTube link with English transcriptions into Facticity.AI can quickly fact-check political and religious claims: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQBsOT38sQY.
The annual award ceremony for the ASEAN Digital Awards (ADA) was held in conjunction with the 5th ADGMIN Gala Dinner on 16 January 2025. Tina Chopra of Addly AI and Dennis Yap of AI Seer from Singapore clinched silver and gold in the Digital Content Category.
Since 2022, AI Seer has taken part in AI literacy events in the APJ region.
Dennis mentioned to the Minister that they went to the same secondary school and that she had visited them at the SMU BIG Incubator a few years back just before the award ceremony.
Its accuracy in English, Chinese, Malay, Tamil, and Thai is 82-91%.