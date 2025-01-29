AI Seer's Facticity.AI, the Multimedia and Multilingual Fact-Checker, Wins ASEAN Digital Awards for Digital Content. Fact-checking Any Text is Now Available Too.

AI Seer's Founder shows the multicultural judges how Facticity.AI can be used to fill the fact-checking vacuum left behind by Meta by running video links through it. Consumers are all fact-checkers now (or can still choose to be) with Facticity.AI if they want to fact-check the information they see or hear. Plan to speak truths more credibly and powerfully with Facticity.AI's reference curator, evaluator, and footnoter now working in 100+ languages.