Author Ameila Strang's New Audiobook, "Sex in the Seminary: Dating, Sex and Working for God," is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Theological Studies in Seminary
Recent audiobook release “Sex in the Seminary: Dating, Sex and Working for God” from Audiobook Network author Ameila Strang is a collection of zany dating stories inspired by real life seminarians in the form of diary entries. With each tale, Strang shares insight into seminarians trying to find love in a space where physical and spiritual worlds often collide.
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ameila Strang, a mother of two and a seminary graduate who lives in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has completed her new audiobook, “Sex in the Seminary: Dating, Sex and Working for God”: a thought-provoking look at the dating life of seminarians, inspired by the author’s own experiences and those of her fellow peers studying for the ministry.
“Sex in the Seminary” is based on author Ameila Strang's own experience as a single seminarian. During her years of theological study, she made friends with students who refrained from dating while attending school, despite not exercising such self-discipline herself. Strang and others like her rebuked the ideology that women were not allowed to be sexual goddesses who wore red lipstick and matching high heels while preaching in the pulpit on Sunday.
“Like many seminarians, I came to seminary fresh from the church pew,” writes Strang. “Most seminarians come straight from college soon after completion of their undergraduate studies to seminary. Some date. Some party. Some have causal sex partners. Some are celibate. Some classmates wake up next to each other after a hard night of the ‘Jesus and A Beer’ ministry at a local pub. They talk about it amongst themselves. But they do not talk about it publicly—until now.”
The author continues, “On the following pages of this book, you will find a zany chronicle of a collection of kind-of–sort-of true dating stories ‘inspired’ by the real-life dating seminarians who have shared their stories with me over the years during lunch, by stories I acquired simply eavesdropping on conversations in the library, and by my own personal dating stories. These stories are shared as diary entries. The diary entries are an ode to the dating experiences, intimacy, and sex. The names of the seminarians have been changed to protect those who are leading congregations today.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ameila Strang’s new audiobook is a stunning collection that will provide listeners with an intimate look into the consciousness of clergy who are struggling with their daily lives and balancing their careers as they become spiritual leaders. Weaving together humor and sincerity, Strang’s work is sure to keep listeners spellbound as they discover just how salacious those training to preach God’s Word can be.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Sex in the Seminary: Dating, Sex and Working for God” by Ameila Strang through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
