Author Ameila Strang's New Audiobook, "Sex in the Seminary: Dating, Sex and Working for God," is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Theological Studies in Seminary

Recent audiobook release “Sex in the Seminary: Dating, Sex and Working for God” from Audiobook Network author Ameila Strang is a collection of zany dating stories inspired by real life seminarians in the form of diary entries. With each tale, Strang shares insight into seminarians trying to find love in a space where physical and spiritual worlds often collide.