The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands from Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills

The former Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills has officially rebranded as The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, ushering in a new era for the well-established property in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods. This rebranding represents a fresh identity, enhanced service offerings, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional accommodations in one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods.