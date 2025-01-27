The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel Rebrands from Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills
The former Doubletree Atlanta North Druid Hills has officially rebranded as The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel, ushering in a new era for the well-established property in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods. This rebranding represents a fresh identity, enhanced service offerings, and a continued commitment to delivering exceptional accommodations in one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods.
Atlanta, GA, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel is strategically located just off I-85, making it an ideal choice for travelers seeking both convenience and comfort. Managed by the award-winning hospitality company, AD1, the hotel offers a variety of amenities designed to meet the needs of business and leisure guests alike. Features include spacious rooms, an outdoor pool, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site parking, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, and more. The hotel is also proud to be pet-friendly, welcoming furry companions with open arms.
The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel is just one mile from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Hospital, the #1 pediatric hospital in the Southeast, and Emory Hospital. Additionally, popular Atlanta destinations such as Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, and Buckhead Village are within two miles, providing ample opportunities for shopping, dining, and entertainment. For guests looking to explore even more of Atlanta, the Lindbergh MARTA station is just two miles away, offering easy access to Downtown Atlanta, including famous attractions like the Georgia Aquarium, located just seven miles from the hotel.
“We’re excited to introduce The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel to both our regular guests and those visiting for the first time,” said Eric Rossena, General Manager of The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel. “Our rebranding reflects our dedication to providing an exceptional experience, with modern amenities and a location that is second to none.”
Whether guests are visiting for business, medical appointments, attending events at nearby universities, or simply exploring all that Atlanta has to offer, The Brookhaven Atlanta Hotel offers a comfortable and convenient base for their stay. With a variety of guest services, including meeting rooms, a business center, and easy access to local transportation, the hotel is well-equipped to meet the needs of travelers from all walks of life.
For those seeking relaxation, the hotel’s outdoor pool provides a refreshing retreat, while the fitness center offers an excellent option for those looking to maintain their workout routine. Digital key access and free Wi-Fi further enhance the guest experience, providing a seamless and tech-friendly stay.
