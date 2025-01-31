Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is Back
Join the Philadelphia Rock Gym & the Schuylkill Canal Association when the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour brings the spirit of outdoor adventure to the Main Line, at Immaculata University on Friday, March 7 & Saturday, March 8, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7:30pm.
Malvern, PA, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Alumnae Hall at Immaculata University in Malvern, PA on March 7 & 8, 2025.
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in about 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.
From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.
Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2024/2025 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.
At each screening around the world, audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival. “The best part of hosting the World Tour is being able to witness a community of film buffs and lovers of the outdoors come together to share stories, be inspired to set out on new adventures and learn about the mountains they love,” said David Rowland. “You will always connect with old friends and make new ones at the World Tour screenings.”
For tickets and information visit our website, https://philarockgym.com/upcoming-events/banff/ or call 877-822-7673.
Media contact
For local information such as the films shown in a local program, time of show, etc., please contact:
Katie Yordy
Phone: 717-239-9998
E-mail: kyordy@philarockgym.com
About the Philadelphia Rock Gyms:
The Philadelphia Rock Gyms (PRG) operate five indoor climbing facilities in Fishtown, Wyncote, East Falls, Malvern, and Oaks, PA, as well as offer outdoor climbing trips in southeastern Pennsylvania and around the country. Since the opening of our first PRG, in 1994, we have been dedicated to building a community of climbers focused on sharing the passion and rewards that the sport of climbing can bring. Each Philadelphia Rock Gym is committed to providing a fun and challenging environment for climbers of all skill levels.
About the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour:
In 1976 a tight-knit group of climbers and outdoor enthusiasts conceived The Banff Festival of Mountaineering Films. This one-day gathering eventually became “nine epic days”, and blossomed into the renowned international Festival it is today. Over 30 years ago, Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival began an outreach program to bring the Festival to other communities. This has become known as Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. Like the first Festival in Banff, the Tour began small – three cities across Canada. Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour now reaches over 40 countries and brings mountain films to an audience of over 550,000 worldwide in 600+ locations.
About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity:
Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a learning organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has grown to become the global organization leading in arts, culture and creativity across dozens of disciplines. From our home in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity aims to inspire everyone who attends our campus – artists, leaders, and thinkers – to unleash their creative potential.
For details about the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, the World Tour and Banff Centre, please contact:
Lauren Schmidt
Email: lauren_schmidt@banffcentre.ca
Website: www.banffcentre.ca
Social Media
@BanffMtnFest
Facebook: BanffMountainFilmFestival
Screenings of the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour in Canada and the USA are presented by: Rab, and Banff & Lake Louise Tourism, Sponsored by: BUFF®, Oboz, YETI, Kicking Horse Coffee, World Expeditions, The Lake Louise Ski Resort & Summer Gondola
