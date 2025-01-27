RPPM LLC Achieves Shane Certification for LGBTQ+ Inclusion in Real Estate Services
Kearny, NJ, January 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RPPM LLC, a leading real estate brokerage specializing in residential and commercial real estate across Northern New Jersey, is proud to announce its achievement of the Shane Certification, a prestigious recognition awarded to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to providing safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ individuals.
This milestone reflects RPPM’s unwavering dedication to ensuring that all clients, team members, and community partners feel valued, respected, and supported in every interaction. As a Shane Certified business, RPPM has affirmed its commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion across all aspects of its operations, including buying, selling, leasing, and property management.
“At RPPM, we are more than just a real estate brokerage — we are a community-focused organization,” said John Davis Jr., Owner/CEO at RPPM. “Achieving the Shane Certification solidifies our commitment to providing safe, inclusive, and affirming experiences for LGBTQ+ clients and partners in real estate. It’s about ensuring that everyone feels welcomed, respected, and supported every step of the way.”
The Shane Certification process is rigorous, involving a thorough review of organizational policies, practices, and culture to ensure compliance with high standards of inclusivity and safety. By achieving this recognition, RPPM demonstrates its leadership in creating a more equitable real estate industry, where everyone —whether looking to buy, sell, lease, or manage property — feels empowered and supported.
This achievement also underscores RPPM’s role as a forward-thinking brokerage, integrating the latest technologies, innovative marketing strategies, and inclusive practices to deliver exceptional service for all its clients.
About RPPM LLC
RPPM LLC is a premier real estate brokerage based in Northern New Jersey, specializing in residential and commercial real estate. Whether clients are looking to buy, sell, lease, or seek property management services, RPPM provides expert guidance with a team of professionals dedicated to excellence. With a focus on leveraging the latest technology and market trends, RPPM ensures that every client’s experience is seamless, personalized, and impactful.
About Shane Certification
Shane Certification is a distinguished recognition awarded to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to providing safe and inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ individuals. This certification represents a proactive stance on equality, fostering a culture of inclusivity, and driving positive change.
Contact
John Davis
973-380-0467
www.rppm.com
