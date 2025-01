Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Introduces Its New Members

Farmigdale, NY, January 28, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York introduces their newest members who will be included in its online professional directory for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.About New MembersStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide welcomes its newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:Michael A. Dlugos--Sports and RecreationCinzia Ana-Maria Gradenigo--LawKenneth L. Marthell--AviationWillard Dodson Williams--ArtMaiya A. Thompson--HealthcareAndrew Barry Orellana--IT/BusinessH. Lynn Tegland--ConstructionDennis P. Belisle--MusicMarc R. Carlson--Law and Legal ServicesCraig S. Wright--AerospaceMarcy D. Martin--Real EstateJames J. Lockman--Law EnforcementEdward C. Heinzman--AgricultureThomas P. Mulryne--CoachingJohn F. Avery--GovernmentGuy Graybill--Literature and PublishingHarry Abrams--EntertainmentMichael DeBorde--Jarmaine Jenkins--EntertainmentAndy Adams--Scuba divingRichard L. Selissen--ConstructionDale A. Walker--Literature, EducationCordaro Booker--Music, EducationAngela M. DiPentima--Dog trainingDebora Yvonne Fields--HealthcareJoseph J. Montoya--ConstructionRyan L. Gates--GovernmentLaurence Trainor--Martial ArtsHenry Hatter--Nonprofit/HealthcareThomas E. Fahlstrom--EducationSal Pasciuto--Food ServicePaul S. Martines--HVACVirgil C. Revish--Literature, EducationJamie L. Baisden--HealthcareMichael Harden--TechnologyMary Beth Packard--Religion, ITBrad S. Stair--FirearmsDavid Hashman--Leather GoodsThom G. Nefos--HospitalityRilla M. Palmieri--AutomotiveDean M. Clayton--Real Estate, MortgageRodney L. Bailey--Landscape ContractingJames Robert Zabora--HealthcarePeter G. Ragusi--Health and FitnessBobby R. Long—InsuranceAbout Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.