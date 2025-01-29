Spine Care Technologies Strengthens Advisory Board with Renowned Leaders in Spine Health and Rehabilitation

Spine Care Technologies, Inc., a leader in spine health and rehabilitation, has expanded its Advisory Board with the appointments of Dr. Carl Giordano, Patricia Ladis, PT, and Dr. Mark Kovacs. These renowned experts bring extensive experience in spinal surgery, rehabilitation, and performance optimization, strengthening the company’s mission to advance innovative spinal fitness and rehabilitation solutions.