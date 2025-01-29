Spine Care Technologies Strengthens Advisory Board with Renowned Leaders in Spine Health and Rehabilitation
Spine Care Technologies, Inc., a leader in spine health and rehabilitation, has expanded its Advisory Board with the appointments of Dr. Carl Giordano, Patricia Ladis, PT, and Dr. Mark Kovacs. These renowned experts bring extensive experience in spinal surgery, rehabilitation, and performance optimization, strengthening the company’s mission to advance innovative spinal fitness and rehabilitation solutions.
Glen Head, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spine Care Technologies, Inc. Expands Advisory Board with the Appointments of Carl Giordano, MD, Patricia Ladis, PT, and Mark Kovacs, PhD to Drive Innovation in Spine Health. Glen Head, New York — Spine Care Technologies, Inc., a leader in developing innovative solutions for spine health and rehabilitation, is proud to announce the appointment of three additional esteemed professionals to its Advisory Board: Carl Giordano, MD, Patricia Ladis, PT, and Mark Kovacs, PhD. Each has demonstrated groundbreaking leadership in spinal health, rehabilitation and peak performance, and their diverse expertise and commitment to further advancing spine care will be instrumental in supporting the existing team in guiding the company's strategic initiatives and technological innovations.
Dr. Carl Giordano is a renowned orthopedic surgeon with extensive experience in spine surgery and treatment. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Dr. Giordano has been at the forefront of complex spinal procedures and has contributed significantly to advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques. His insights into surgical care and patient outcomes will enhance Spine Care Technologies’ commitment to evidence-based practice. “I am excited to join Spine Care Technologies as an advisory board member,” said Dr. Giordano. “The company's dedication to improving spine health aligns with my passion for advancing patient care through innovative solutions.”Patricia Ladis, a leading physiotherapist known for her expertise in spinal rehabilitation and elite athlete care, brings over 25 years of experience in integrative therapies and patient-centered care. Her holistic approach has set the standard for rehabilitation protocols and outcomes in the field.
“I am thrilled to be part of Spine Care Technologies' Advisory Board,” Ladis remarked. “I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to develop advanced solutions aimed at improving quality of life and daily performance for patients with spine-related conditions.” Dr. Mark Kovacs, a prominent sport scientist and expert in human movement, has garnered international recognition for his research on athletic performance and injury prevention.
His extensive experience working with the best athletes in the world and his knowledge of sports health is essential in bridging the gap between rehabilitation and performance optimization for individuals suffering from spine issues. “I am honored to join the Advisory Board of Spine Care Technologies,” stated Dr. Kovacs. “This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the development of innovative tools and strategies that drive performance and wellness in athletes of all levels while also supporting health care providers and the patients they serve.”
The inclusion of Giordano, Ladis, and Kovacs signifies Spine Care Technologies' commitment to integrating multi-disciplinary perspectives to improve spine health outcomes. Their collective knowledge and passion for advancing care will reinforce the company’s mission to lead the way in innovative spine care, performance and wellness solutions. “We are delighted to welcome Carl Giordano, Patricia Ladis, and Mark Kovacs to our Advisory Board,” said Brian Hainline, MD, Co-President & Chief Science Officer of Spine Care Technologies. “Their eclectic backgrounds and expertise help assure that we will deliver on our mission of enhancing daily function and performance in athletes of all levels through cutting-edge spinal fitness and rehabilitation devices.”The company's strategic vision includes partnerships with leading healthcare providers, research institutions, and sales & distribution partners, ensuring its innovations are at the forefront of the industry. Spine Care Technologies is poised to redefine the standard of care and improve the quality of life for millions affected by spinal disorders.
About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:
Spine Care Technologies is a global leader in developing innovative spine care solutions. Through research and technological advancement, the company is committed to enhancing patient care and improving spine health. The company’s flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals worldwide. The more portable rehabilitation and commercial fitness devices will improve considerably the standard of care for diagnosing and managing back pain disorders while offering enhanced fitness and wellness strategies in the fitness industry. For more information, please visit: www.spinecaretechnologies.com.
Dr. Carl Giordano is a renowned orthopedic surgeon with extensive experience in spine surgery and treatment. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Dr. Giordano has been at the forefront of complex spinal procedures and has contributed significantly to advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques. His insights into surgical care and patient outcomes will enhance Spine Care Technologies’ commitment to evidence-based practice. “I am excited to join Spine Care Technologies as an advisory board member,” said Dr. Giordano. “The company's dedication to improving spine health aligns with my passion for advancing patient care through innovative solutions.”Patricia Ladis, a leading physiotherapist known for her expertise in spinal rehabilitation and elite athlete care, brings over 25 years of experience in integrative therapies and patient-centered care. Her holistic approach has set the standard for rehabilitation protocols and outcomes in the field.
“I am thrilled to be part of Spine Care Technologies' Advisory Board,” Ladis remarked. “I look forward to collaborating with such a talented team to develop advanced solutions aimed at improving quality of life and daily performance for patients with spine-related conditions.” Dr. Mark Kovacs, a prominent sport scientist and expert in human movement, has garnered international recognition for his research on athletic performance and injury prevention.
His extensive experience working with the best athletes in the world and his knowledge of sports health is essential in bridging the gap between rehabilitation and performance optimization for individuals suffering from spine issues. “I am honored to join the Advisory Board of Spine Care Technologies,” stated Dr. Kovacs. “This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the development of innovative tools and strategies that drive performance and wellness in athletes of all levels while also supporting health care providers and the patients they serve.”
The inclusion of Giordano, Ladis, and Kovacs signifies Spine Care Technologies' commitment to integrating multi-disciplinary perspectives to improve spine health outcomes. Their collective knowledge and passion for advancing care will reinforce the company’s mission to lead the way in innovative spine care, performance and wellness solutions. “We are delighted to welcome Carl Giordano, Patricia Ladis, and Mark Kovacs to our Advisory Board,” said Brian Hainline, MD, Co-President & Chief Science Officer of Spine Care Technologies. “Their eclectic backgrounds and expertise help assure that we will deliver on our mission of enhancing daily function and performance in athletes of all levels through cutting-edge spinal fitness and rehabilitation devices.”The company's strategic vision includes partnerships with leading healthcare providers, research institutions, and sales & distribution partners, ensuring its innovations are at the forefront of the industry. Spine Care Technologies is poised to redefine the standard of care and improve the quality of life for millions affected by spinal disorders.
About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:
Spine Care Technologies is a global leader in developing innovative spine care solutions. Through research and technological advancement, the company is committed to enhancing patient care and improving spine health. The company’s flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals worldwide. The more portable rehabilitation and commercial fitness devices will improve considerably the standard of care for diagnosing and managing back pain disorders while offering enhanced fitness and wellness strategies in the fitness industry. For more information, please visit: www.spinecaretechnologies.com.
Contact
Spine Care Technologies, Inc.Contact
Roland Kiser
(844) 701-0107
spinecaretechnologies.com
Roland Kiser
(844) 701-0107
spinecaretechnologies.com
Categories