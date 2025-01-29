GalenusRx Partners with Florida Association of ACOs to Enhance Medication Safety and Drive ACO Performance in 2025
Jacksonville, FL, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) announced that GalenusRx, a leader in precision medication safety analytics and polypharmacy risk management, has joined its network as a business partner. This partnership will connect GalenusRx with ACOs across Florida, equipping them with innovative solutions to identify high-risk cohorts of patients, prevent adverse drug events (ADEs), improve outcomes, and reduce total medical costs. GalenusRx’s polypharmacy risk management programs have documented outcomes including improved quality measures and medical cost savings with a minimum 3:1 return on investment.
Florida's healthcare landscape faces significant challenges due to its large senior population with multiple chronic conditions and complex medication regimens. These factors increase the risk of ADEs, which can lead to costly hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and even premature death. GalenusRx addresses these challenges through tailored services that empower ACOs to proactively identify and expertly manage patients with high concern.
Central to GalenusRx’s approach is its proprietary APPRAISE™ ADE forecasting and predictive analytics platform, which analyzes multi-drug, drug-gene, and drug-disease interactions to deliver personalized medication regimens. Actionable, evidence-based recommendations from Precision Clinical Pharmacists are seamlessly integrated into providers’ workflows, enabling personalized, optimized medication regimens.
"We are proud to welcome GalenusRx as a business partner," said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. "Their expertise in precision pharmacotherapy and polypharmacy risk management gives ACOs access to proven strategies that can positively impact patient outcomes and financial performance. ACO network physicians benefit from improved patient experience and better clinical decision support for managing complex cases. These outcomes contribute to better performance, increased physician satisfaction, and overall network success.”
"We’re honored to partner with FLAACOs and collaborate with ACOs across Florida," said Dr. Orsula Knowlton, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer of GalenusRx. "Our mission is to improve health through safer medication use, and we look forward to collaborating with FLAACOs members. Together, we can predict and reduce ADE concern amongst elderly residents attributed to Florida ACOs.”
As part of their partnership, GalenusRx and FLAACOS will co-host a webinar on uncovering medication risk in value-based care, sharing perspectives from physicians, pharmacists, and patients. Attendees can register here.
About FLAACOs
The Florida Association of Accountable Care Organizations (FLAACOs) is a collaborative network of ACOs focused on delivering high-quality, coordinated care to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. FLAACOs’ mission is to advance value-based care and enhance the healthcare experience for all patients. For more information, please visit www.flaacos.com.
About GalenusRx
GalenusRx is a leader in precision medication safety and polypharmacy risk management. By combining advanced analytics with clinical pharmacy expertise, GalenusRx empowers organizations to prevent adverse drug events (ADEs), optimize outcomes, and drive cost savings. GalenusRx was founded by leaders in pharmacy practice and research; the company was recently identified by Florida Today as one of five Florida start-ups to watch. Discover how GalenusRx is revolutionizing medication safety at www.galenusrx.com.
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.SunflowerHLTH.com
