Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to become one of the largest Japanese cedar product suppliers in the United States, while writing a remarkable story of innovation and global expansion.
From Family Tradition to Industry Giant
Fence Empire’s success stems from Jason Liu’s ability to honor and innovate upon his family’s legacy. As a professional supplier of Japanese cedar products, the company has distinguished itself with high-quality, reliable offerings, gaining the trust of customers and becoming a leading supplier in the U.S. market. This achievement is not only a culmination of family heritage but also a result of strategic development under Liu’s guidance.
Expanding into Metal Fencing
In 2022, Fence Empire took a historic step by establishing its first joint venture in China to manufacture iron and aluminum fencing. Leveraging advanced technology and rigorous quality control, the company quickly became a leading supplier of iron and aluminum fencing products, solidifying its position in the global market.
Strategic Relocation to Mitigate Costs and Tariff Risks
To navigate the complexities of international trade and potential tariff challenges, Fence Empire demonstrated exceptional foresight and agility. Beginning in 2023, the company invested in building an aluminum manufacturing facility in Cambodia, which officially began operations in 2024. This strategic move not only reduced production costs but also laid a solid foundation for business expansion in Southeast Asia.
Cambodia Aluminum Factory: Advanced Equipment and Robust Capacity
The new factory in Cambodia spans a significant area and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, underscoring Fence Empire’s commitment to efficient and environmentally friendly production. Key equipment includes:
- 2 sets of 30-ton tilting natural gas regenerative melting furnaces
- 2 sets of box-type in-line degassing machines
- 2 sets of box-type ceramic filters
- 1 horizontal hydraulic hot-top casting machine
- 8 extrusion production lines, ranging from 1,000 tons to 2,000 tons
- 5 polishing production lines
- 2 anodizing production lines
- 1 powder coating production line
Impressive Annual Production Capacity
With the factory now operational, its annual production capacity is expected to reach:
- Aluminum billets: 70,000 tons
- Extrusion profiles: 50,000 tons
- Polished profiles: 50,000 tons
- Anodized profiles: 50,000 tons
- Powder-coated profiles: 50,000 tons
This total annual output of 200,000 tons showcases Fence Empire’s robust strength in the aluminum sector, providing a stable and high-quality supply chain for global clients.
Innovation and Sustainability Hand in Hand
Jason Liu emphasizes that Fence Empire’s global expansion is not solely driven by business strategy but also reflects a strong commitment to sustainability. By adopting advanced equipment and eco-friendly processes, the company has significantly reduced its environmental impact, setting a responsible example for the industry.
From a family business to an industry leader, Fence Empire’s journey is an inspiring story of vision and determination. Under Jason Liu’s leadership, the company will continue to focus on innovation, quality, and responsibility, opening new markets and contributing to a thriving future for the global fencing industry.
Contact
Jason Liu
628-628-5888
www.fenceempire.com
www.facebook.com/fenceempire
