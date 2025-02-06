Press Releases>Business>Mergers & Acquisitions>Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC>

Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC Announces the Acquisition of InterMune, Inc. and the U.S. Rights to Esbriet® from Genentech a Member of the Roche Group

Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC Announces the Acquisition of InterMune, Inc. and the U.S. Rights to Esbriet® from Genentech a Member of the Roche Group
George Town, Cayman Islands, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC (“Legacy Pharma” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the completion of the acquisition of InterMune, Inc. (“InterMune”) and the intellectual property rights to Esbriet® (pirfenidone) in the United States from Genentech, ​a member of the Roche Group​. This strategic acquisition underscores Legacy Pharma's commitment to expanding its portfolio of high-quality pharmaceutical products and enhancing patient access to innovative treatments.

Esbriet®, a medication used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has shown significant promise in improving the lives of patients with this chronic and life-threatening lung disease. With this acquisition, Legacy Pharma aims to ensure the continued availability and distribution of Esbriet® to patients​ ​across the United States.​ Genentech will continue to provide access to Esbriet® in the United States until the completion of the business transfer. Furthermore, Roche will retain commercial rights in all other territories.​

"We are excited to acquire InterMune and add Esbriet® to our portfolio of essential medications," said Mark Thompson, CEO of Legacy Pharma. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide patients with access to innovative and life-changing treatments.​​​​"

Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service. The Company's acquisition of InterMune and ​​​certain​​ ​U.S. intellectual property rights to Esbriet® is a testament to its ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio of legacy pharmaceutical products and strengthening its collaboration with key partners in the industry, such as ​Genentech​.

​​​About Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC​​​ ​​​

Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC is a pharmaceutical company focused on distributing established prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company is committed to ensuring that in-demand brands remain available for distribution to patients who need them. For more information about Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC and its product offerings, please visit www.legacypharmainc.com.

​​For further information​, contact: contact@legacypharmainc.com
Contact
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC
Mark Thompson
289-259-7909
legacypharmainc.com
ContactContact
Categories