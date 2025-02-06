Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC Announces the Acquisition of InterMune, Inc. and the U.S. Rights to Esbriet® from Genentech a Member of the Roche Group
George Town, Cayman Islands, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC (“Legacy Pharma” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the completion of the acquisition of InterMune, Inc. (“InterMune”) and the intellectual property rights to Esbriet® (pirfenidone) in the United States from Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. This strategic acquisition underscores Legacy Pharma's commitment to expanding its portfolio of high-quality pharmaceutical products and enhancing patient access to innovative treatments.
Esbriet®, a medication used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has shown significant promise in improving the lives of patients with this chronic and life-threatening lung disease. With this acquisition, Legacy Pharma aims to ensure the continued availability and distribution of Esbriet® to patients across the United States. Genentech will continue to provide access to Esbriet® in the United States until the completion of the business transfer. Furthermore, Roche will retain commercial rights in all other territories.
"We are excited to acquire InterMune and add Esbriet® to our portfolio of essential medications," said Mark Thompson, CEO of Legacy Pharma. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide patients with access to innovative and life-changing treatments."
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service. The Company's acquisition of InterMune and certain U.S. intellectual property rights to Esbriet® is a testament to its ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio of legacy pharmaceutical products and strengthening its collaboration with key partners in the industry, such as Genentech.
About Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC is a pharmaceutical company focused on distributing established prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company is committed to ensuring that in-demand brands remain available for distribution to patients who need them. For more information about Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC and its product offerings, please visit www.legacypharmainc.com.
For further information, contact: contact@legacypharmainc.com
Esbriet®, a medication used to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has shown significant promise in improving the lives of patients with this chronic and life-threatening lung disease. With this acquisition, Legacy Pharma aims to ensure the continued availability and distribution of Esbriet® to patients across the United States. Genentech will continue to provide access to Esbriet® in the United States until the completion of the business transfer. Furthermore, Roche will retain commercial rights in all other territories.
"We are excited to acquire InterMune and add Esbriet® to our portfolio of essential medications," said Mark Thompson, CEO of Legacy Pharma. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide patients with access to innovative and life-changing treatments."
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customer service. The Company's acquisition of InterMune and certain U.S. intellectual property rights to Esbriet® is a testament to its ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio of legacy pharmaceutical products and strengthening its collaboration with key partners in the industry, such as Genentech.
About Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC is a pharmaceutical company focused on distributing established prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company is committed to ensuring that in-demand brands remain available for distribution to patients who need them. For more information about Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZC and its product offerings, please visit www.legacypharmainc.com.
For further information, contact: contact@legacypharmainc.com
Contact
Legacy Pharma Inc. SEZCContact
Mark Thompson
289-259-7909
legacypharmainc.com
Mark Thompson
289-259-7909
legacypharmainc.com
Categories