Soy Bueno Remix Featuring Khujo Goodie
Atlanta, GA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Soy Bueno Remix" is a collaborative track featuring Y0$#! (Yoshi), Chinaman Hustle, and Khujo Goodie, blending hip-hop with a touch of Seussian flair. Released in December 2024, the remix showcases each artist's unique style, with Y0$#! (Yoshi) bringing his distinctive twist to the mix.
Khujo Goodie, a member of the legendary Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob, adds his seasoned lyrical prowess to the track. His contributions are highlighted in promotional posts on his Instagram, where he shares his excitement about the collaboration.
The remix has been well-received, with fans expressing their appreciation for the fusion of styles and the seamless integration of each artist's unique elements. The track is available for streaming on various platforms, including Spotify.
For those interested in exploring more of Y0$#! (Yoshi)'s work, his official website offers a range of tracks that showcase his versatility and creativity in the hip-hop genre.
Overall, "Soy Bueno Remix" exemplifies the dynamic collaboration between emerging and established artists, blending different musical influences to create a track that resonates with a wide audience.
Tyler Jackson
404-855-0620
yoshicrew.com
