Author Edward Dumke's New Audiobook, “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners,” Combines Biblical Wisdom with Modern Dietary Strategies
Recent audiobook release “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners” from Audiobook Network author Edward Dumke offers a unique approach to weight management that blends medically sound advice with spiritual insights. Drawing on Biblical references and practical dietary strategies, Dumke provides a holistic solution for achieving a balanced lifestyle.
San Mateo, CA, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edward Dumke, an Episcopal minister who has devoted much of his ministry to counseling and helping people achieve self-realization through prayerful meditation, reflection and humor, has completed his new audiobook, “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners”: an engaging and uplifting take on weight control by integrating Biblical wisdom with practical dietary strategies.
A native of San Mateo, California, author Edward Dumke grew up attending the historical Church of St. Matthews where he served as an acolyte, Sunday School Teacher, and as a member of the vestry. He received a BA in history in 1968 and taught high school for several years. In 1975, he received a Master of Divinity from The Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkley. Father Dumke served as Assistant Rector at The Church of the Transfiguration in San Mateo and as Cannon Pastor of Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento. During college he was a camp counselor at St. Dorothy’s Rest, a camp and retreat center in the California Redwoods, and for many years, the author was a member of The St. Dorothy’s Board of Directors, serving twice as its President.
In “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate,” author Edward Dumke tackles the age-old dilemma of weight management with a blend of faith, hope, and medically sound advice. Utilizing a creative and practical approach, Dumke’s work draws upon Biblical principles and modern eating habits to offer a thoughtful examination of the role of food in spiritual practices and how these ancient insights can guide contemporary dietary choices.
“Ever since Adam and Eve first went off their diet by eating the forbidden apple, we have been plagued with the problem of weight control,” writes Dumke. “This is especially true in recent times when food is abundant and we are constantly tempted to enjoy. The book provides a way for the dieter to take control of their diet through spiritual exercise and a psychological understanding of how food is used in their lives.
“There are several different diet approaches offered in this creative book. In the ‘Stress Diet’ the reader learns how stress can lead to over eating and how to relieve stress in our lives. In the ‘Daniel Diet’ the strategy of structure and discipline is examined. These worked for Daniel and his friends in Babylon at the Court of King Nebuchadnezzar. They can work for you too! In the ‘Ethical Etiquette’ one learns how to diet in social situations like parties and holidays. It also teaches how to say ‘no’ with love especially to a mother or grandmother who wants to show love with food. In ‘Dieting: A Creative Art’ a diet is outlined for those of a more artistic nature.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Edward Dumke’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking discussion that emphasizes the importance of exercise and maintaining a sense of humor as crucial components of a successful weight loss program. Through his holistic approach, Dumke aims to empower listeners to take control of their diet and lifestyle with a blend of spiritual and practical tools.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners” by Edward Dumke through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
