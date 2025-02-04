Author Edward Dumke's New Audiobook, “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners,” Combines Biblical Wisdom with Modern Dietary Strategies

Recent audiobook release “The Serpent Beguiled Me and I Ate: A Heavenly Diet for Saints and Sinners” from Audiobook Network author Edward Dumke offers a unique approach to weight management that blends medically sound advice with spiritual insights. Drawing on Biblical references and practical dietary strategies, Dumke provides a holistic solution for achieving a balanced lifestyle.