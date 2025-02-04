Author McKenna Boyd's New Audiobook, "Dark Heart," is a Beautiful and Emotionally Stirring Tale of How One Woman’s Life is Shaped by Her Past Relationships
Recent audiobook release “Dark Heart” from Audiobook Network author McKenna Boyd is a captivating tale that follows the story of a young woman who finds herself intertwined in three vastly different romances throughout her life. As she moves forward, the ghosts of her past relationships remain with her, weighing heavily on her heart throughout the years.
New York, NY, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- McKenna Boyd, a loving mother from Ireland who currently resides in America, has completed her new audiobook, “Dark Heart”: a compelling tale inspired by true events about a deep connection between two lovers, and the life circumstances that bring them together once more after years of remaining in each other’s hearts and minds.
“Kieron, a mysterious drifter, meets Ailish, a singer who is happily divorced,” writes Boyd. “Ailish is very suspicious of him, but somehow they get close. Raymond is an old flame of Ailish's. She does not recognize him, but she feels like she knows him. Then there is Oisin, whom Ailish has a longing for. A huge event brings them all together. Enjoy figuring it all out.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author McKenna Boyd’s new audiobook is a heartfelt tale that will take listeners on a poignant ride as they follow along on Ailish’s journey to find her place in the world, while holding on to her past loves. Engaging and intimate, “Dark Heart” is a stunningly human and character-driven piece that is sure to leave listeners spellbound and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dark Heart” by McKenna Boyd through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
