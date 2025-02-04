Author McKenna Boyd's New Audiobook, "Dark Heart," is a Beautiful and Emotionally Stirring Tale of How One Woman’s Life is Shaped by Her Past Relationships

Recent audiobook release “Dark Heart” from Audiobook Network author McKenna Boyd is a captivating tale that follows the story of a young woman who finds herself intertwined in three vastly different romances throughout her life. As she moves forward, the ghosts of her past relationships remain with her, weighing heavily on her heart throughout the years.