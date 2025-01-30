Debut Children's Book Release by M. L. Florez
Goth Girl's Heartwarming Journey of Self-Acceptance to Hit Shelves Today.
Carlsbad, CA, January 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aber Stoat Publishing announces the release of a new quirky children's chapter book by debut author M. L. Florez. This amusing little story will be available at popular online bookstores, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, and Books a Million, as well as directly from the author at Aber Stoat Books, our online bookstore.
This drearily humorous children's chapter book follows the misadventures of a little goth girl and her grumpy dog as they try to fit in in a town that is nothing like them. Aimed at elementary and middle school students, this story promises to leave a lasting impact on its readers with a lovely story about self-acceptance. With a Lexile measure of 790L and a 16,000 word count, it's perfectly tailored to challenge and engage young minds.
Mandy Parrey of Aber Stoat Publishing stated, "We gave this book out to kids to review, and we got back, '4 stars, It's a nice story' from Vine, age 11, and '5 stars, I love the dog' from Audrey, age 11. It was fun to see their reactions."
Here are the bullet points.
Engaging Storyline:
A heartwarming tale of friendship and self-acceptance.
Perfect for Young Readers:
Lexile measure of 790L makes it suitable for elementary and middle school students.
Available at Major Bookstores:
Easily accessible through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, and more. Want it at your local library? Let them know.
Audiobook:
An amazing audiobook will accompany the release. Expertly narrated by Stephanie Quinn.
Supports Indie Publishing:
Purchase directly from the author at Aber Stoat Books.
Grab your copy today and get ready to introduce a new children's fiction treasure to your bookshelves. Whether you're a parent, a teacher, or a young reader, this book is a must-have addition to your collection. Visit the book's webpage for where to buy and more information on the book and author. Click here.
This drearily humorous children's chapter book follows the misadventures of a little goth girl and her grumpy dog as they try to fit in in a town that is nothing like them. Aimed at elementary and middle school students, this story promises to leave a lasting impact on its readers with a lovely story about self-acceptance. With a Lexile measure of 790L and a 16,000 word count, it's perfectly tailored to challenge and engage young minds.
Mandy Parrey of Aber Stoat Publishing stated, "We gave this book out to kids to review, and we got back, '4 stars, It's a nice story' from Vine, age 11, and '5 stars, I love the dog' from Audrey, age 11. It was fun to see their reactions."
Here are the bullet points.
Engaging Storyline:
A heartwarming tale of friendship and self-acceptance.
Perfect for Young Readers:
Lexile measure of 790L makes it suitable for elementary and middle school students.
Available at Major Bookstores:
Easily accessible through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Bookshop.org, and more. Want it at your local library? Let them know.
Audiobook:
An amazing audiobook will accompany the release. Expertly narrated by Stephanie Quinn.
Supports Indie Publishing:
Purchase directly from the author at Aber Stoat Books.
Grab your copy today and get ready to introduce a new children's fiction treasure to your bookshelves. Whether you're a parent, a teacher, or a young reader, this book is a must-have addition to your collection. Visit the book's webpage for where to buy and more information on the book and author. Click here.
Contact
Aber Stoat Publishing, LLCContact
Mandy Parrey
619-752-4977
aberstoatpublishing.com/
text or e-mail
Mandy Parrey
619-752-4977
aberstoatpublishing.com/
text or e-mail
Categories